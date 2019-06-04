WWE RAW Results: Brock Lesnar Reveals When He Will Cash-in MITB Briefcase, The Undertaker Returns

The final episode of WWE RAW before Friday's much publicised Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia, saw Brock Lesnar manhandling universal champion Seth Rollins, but not cashing-in his Money in the Bank (MITB) briefcase, even when the opportunity arose and Rey Mysterio relinquishing the United States Championship to Samoa Joe due to a shoulder injury. The evening also saw the return of The Undertaker to Monday Night RAW.RAW saw Seth Rollins' appear on Miz TV where he said that he wished Lesnar would cash in and get it over with to relieve the pressure on his back. However, he was interrupted when Lesnar's music was played, only to be laid out by Baron Corbin in the brawl that followed. Soon enough, Lesnar came out with Paul Heyman, the briefcase and a referee for a possible change of title, but even though he hit the current champion with a low blow and an extended beating with German suplexes, chair shots and an F5, he ignored pinning him and screamed at Heyman that he will wait for Friday at Super ShowDown to cash it in. Rollins had to be taken out on a stretcher.Drew McIntyre and The Revival defeated Roman Reigns and The Usos via pinfallCharlotte Flair defeated Lacey Evans via disqualificationBraun Strowman defeated Bobby Lashley in an arm wrestling match.Nikki Cross defeated Peyton Royce via pinfallRicochet defeated Cesaro via pinfallThe evening also saw Bray Wyatt preach fitness in this week's Firefly Funhouse while the Lucha HouseParty fought off another Lars Sullivan attack.Monday's RAW had quite a few big moments with Lesnar being in the house, Mysterio relinquishing histitle and Triple H and Randy Orton trading insults, but it had to be the return of the Phenom that stole the show. The Undertaker spoke about his match with Goldberg and promised he would claim Goldberg’s “soul for all of eternity" in Saudi Arabia by unleashing "inhumane levels of brutality." The Phenom closed Raw by hinting that it would be his opponent’s final match and added, “Goldberg, you are next."