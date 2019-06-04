Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

WWE RAW Results: Brock Lesnar Reveals When He Will Cash-in MITB Briefcase, The Undertaker Returns

Intrigue brews in WWE as Brock Lesnar taunts and assaults Seth Rollins. The Undertaker makes a spectacular comeback.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 4, 2019, 12:22 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
WWE RAW Results: Brock Lesnar Reveals When He Will Cash-in MITB Briefcase, The Undertaker Returns
The Undertaker returned on RAW and spoke on his upcoming match with Goldberg
Loading...
The final episode of WWE RAW before Friday's much publicised Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia, saw Brock Lesnar manhandling universal champion Seth Rollins, but not cashing-in his Money in the Bank (MITB) briefcase, even when the opportunity arose and Rey Mysterio relinquishing the United States Championship to Samoa Joe due to a shoulder injury. The evening also saw the return of The Undertaker to Monday Night RAW.

RAW saw Seth Rollins' appear on Miz TV where he said that he wished Lesnar would cash in and get it over with to relieve the pressure on his back. However, he was interrupted when Lesnar's music was played, only to be laid out by Baron Corbin in the brawl that followed. Soon enough, Lesnar came out with Paul Heyman, the briefcase and a referee for a possible change of title, but even though he hit the current champion with a low blow and an extended beating with German suplexes, chair shots and an F5, he ignored pinning him and screamed at Heyman that he will wait for Friday at Super ShowDown to cash it in. Rollins had to be taken out on a stretcher.

Here are the results from the evening:

Drew McIntyre and The Revival defeated Roman Reigns and The Usos via pinfall

Charlotte Flair defeated Lacey Evans via disqualification

Braun Strowman defeated Bobby Lashley in an arm wrestling match.

Nikki Cross defeated Peyton Royce via pinfall

Ricochet defeated Cesaro via pinfall

The evening also saw Bray Wyatt preach fitness in this week's Firefly Funhouse while the Lucha House
Party fought off another Lars Sullivan attack.

Monday's RAW had quite a few big moments with Lesnar being in the house, Mysterio relinquishing his
title and Triple H and Randy Orton trading insults, but it had to be the return of the Phenom that stole the show. The Undertaker spoke about his match with Goldberg and promised he would claim Goldberg’s “soul for all of eternity" in Saudi Arabia by unleashing "inhumane levels of brutality." The Phenom closed Raw by hinting that it would be his opponent’s final match and added, “Goldberg, you are next."
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram