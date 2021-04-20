WWE RAW Results: Charlotte Flair Attacks Referee, MACE & T-BAR Unmasked

Monday’s episode of Raw was all about building up WrestleMania Backlash on May 16. It may not have been the most exciting, but it definitely had some good moments including an interesting finish to the main event. Charlotte Flair found herself in a one-on-one contest with Asuka on Monday, while The Miz took on Damian Priest.

Drew McIntyre kicked off RAW with an in-ring promo and was looking for answers to the MVP’s orchestrated attack by T-Bar and Mace on the Scotsman. As McIntyre was leaving the ring, he was once again blindsided by T-BAR and MACE. The duo dragged him into the ring and hit a double chokeslam.

Things got an early start as Ivar was briefly isolated but he quickly tagged Erik in. Cedric Alexander was all over Erik but Ivar was able to break up the pin attempt. He then took out Benjamin before the Raiders hit Alexander with the Viking Experience for the win.

Winner: The Viking Raiders via pinfall

The match came about out of Orton’s frustration after Riddle interrupted a backstage interview. Orton sent Riddle crashing face-first, before dropping him with a backdrop on the announcer’s table. Orton was about o hit a RKO when Riddle countered with the crucifix for the win.

Winner: Riddle via pinfall

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax started off this match in dominant fashion. Baszler was all over Lana when Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke came out as a distraction. Jax followed to pursue them which left Baszler isolated. Lana and Naomi took advantage, the duo planted a double facebuster for the win.

Winner: Naomi and Lana via pinfall

Elias took control early on and hit Kofi Kingston with a running knee for a quick two-count. He followed with a series of strikes to keep the former champion grounded. Even though Xavier Woods distracted him with the bass guitar notes, in the end, Elias countered a hurricanrana and hit a top-rope elbow drop for the win.

Winner: Elias via pinfall

Drew McIntyre demanded a handicap match against the duo and he even held more than his own by keeping the pair isolated. Moments later, the pair double-teamed McIntyre ignoring all the referee’s calls which led to disqualification.

Winner: Drew McIntyre via disqualification

However, as the attack continued, Braun Strowman intervened and it led to an impromptu tag match. Strowman destroyed Mace and eventually he and T-Bar took the big man down. McIntyre got tagged in and ripped Mace’s mask off, which got him disqualified.

Winner: T-Bar and Mace via disqualification

Damian Priest dominated The Miz in the early stages, he was all over the former WWE Champion until Maryse provided a distraction. The Miz used the chance, but Priest was able to kick out of a Miz roll-up to get the finish.

Winner: Damian Priest via pinfall

Both women superstars met in the main event of the evening, locking up each other a stalemate a few times before Asuka finally took control. Charlotte hit back with a spear but couldn’t keep Asuka down. As the match progressed, it was hard to tell who was supposed to come out on top. Plus, Rhea Ripley stalking from the ringside throughout the matchgot involved giving Asuka the chance she needed. The Empress rolled up Flair and win the match.

Winner: Asuka via pinfall

However, after the match an irritated Flair attacked the referee. She stomped him before two other refs couldn’t make her stop until she wanted to.

