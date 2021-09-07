WWE Raw Results: Charlotte Flair Retains Title; Randy Orton to Face Bobby Lashley at Extreme Rules

The biggest storyline on Monday night’s World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Raw was the Tag Team Turmoil Match to determine the title challenger for Raw tag championships held by RK-Bro. Another big development in the show was the confirmation that Randy Orton will have a chance to become the next WWE Champion as he is set to take on Bobby Lashley at the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view event. On the other hand, in a bid to become a double champion, Lashley along with MVP has enrolled himself for the Tag Team Turmoil match. The two are hoping to win the Tag Team Turmoil to become the number one contender for the Tag Team Championship against Orton and Riddle.

Monday night’s episode kicked off with Riddle and Orton in the ring ahead of the Tag team turmoil match. The duo was soon joined by Lashley and MVP. Later, Lashley and Orton were seen sharing their desire to become the double champion to each other. On hearing Orton’s confession, Lashley said that he would give him a chance to fulfill his dreams at the Extreme Rules and in exchange, he and MVP will enter the Tag Team Turmoil competition.

Here are the highlights and results from Monday night’s WWE Raw episode:

Tag Team Turmoil match: Seven tag teams were set to take on each other to determine RK-Bro’s next challenger for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship title. Later, Lashley and MVP were added to the competition as the eighth team. At the start of the competitions, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston established themselves as the leader of the pack by taking down Jinder Mahal & Veer, the Lucha House Party and T-Bar and Mace and the Viking Riders. But as the tournament progressed, Lashley and MVP become a force to reckon with and in the end, the duo won the match via pinfall.

Sheamus vs Drew McIntyre: Sheamus defeated McIntyre via pinfall.

Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. vs Tamina and Natalya: Ripley and Nikki defeated Tamina and Natalya via pinfall.

Karrion Kross vs John Morrison: Morrison was beaten by Kross via submission.

Raw Women’s Championship | Charlotte Flair (c) vs Nia Jax: Nia lost to Flair via pinfall.

24/7 Championship | Reggie (c) vs Akira Tozawa: Reggie retained her 24/7 Championship title by defeating Tozawa via pinfall.

