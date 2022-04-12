WWE Raw Results: Cody Rhodes Makes Winning Return to RAW, The Usos Defeats The Street Profits

Cody Rhodes fought in his first match on RAW for the first time in six years even as RAW continued to weave new stories as the WrestleMania Backlash approaches. Rhodes defeated The Miz in the marquee match of the night, while The Usos came on top against The Street Profit. Here are the highlights of all the action from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Miz TV

The episode opened with Cody Rhodes appearing on Miz TV ahead of their much-awaited clash. The Miz taunted Rhodes by saying that Raw is Miz’s arena and he shouldn’t forget that fact. Rhodes responded that even though he respects Miz, he could see that Miz was afraid of him. The Miz TV segment ended with Rhodes sidestepping an attack by The Miz.

Veer Mahan def. Dominik Mysterio via submission

Advertisement

The first match of the night ended with Mysterio being stretchered offfrom the arena in an ambulance.

The clash of Veer Mahan and Dominik Mysterio was pretty one sided with Mysterio getting quickly overwhelmed by the imposing figure. Veer finished him off in just a few minutes with a cervical clutch.

AJ Styles vs. Damian Priest

Styles was looking to get his revenge against Priest after he interfered in Styles’ match at WrestleMania. Styles dominated Priest in the first half. The second half of the match was very competitive which saw Priest working his way back into the match, but Styles still seemed to have the upper hand most of the time.

The match ended when Priest kneeled down in the ring with purple spotlight on him.

Cody Rhodes defeats The Miz, accepts Seth Rollins’ challenge

Cody Rhodes defeated The Miz via pinfall. In an interesting twist, Seth Rollins made his way to the ringside before the match began and watched the match from the commentary desk.

After the match, Rollins issued a challenge for a match at the WrestleMania Backlash. Rhodes accepted the challenge.

Liv Morgan vs. Naomi

After scoring a win over Sasha Banks on SmackDown, Liv Morgan squared off against her partner on this week’s Raw, Naomi.

Naomi was able to win in just two minutes.

Queen Zelina vs. Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair defeated Zeina via pinfallin an extremely short match.

The Usos def. The Street Profits via pinfall

The Usos registered a win over The Street Profits after a hard-fought battle.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.