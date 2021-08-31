WWE Raw Results: Damian Priest Retains United States Championship in Chaotic Show

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has moved on from this month’s SummerSlam and have started preparing and building new storylines for September’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view event and the Monday night WWE Raw episode was the first step in that direction. It was a chaotic night in the WWE universe as two title matches – United States Championship and Raw Tag Team Championship – headlined the show. However, much to fans expectations, no titles changed hands.

The show started with WWE champion Bobby Lashley, who wants to become a double champion by answering and winning Damian Priest’s United States Championship open challenge. Even though Lashley’s wish to take on Priest was not fulfilled, he had a successful outing as he teamed up with MVP to take on Raw tag champions Riddle and Randy Orton in the main event.

Here we take a look at Monday night’s WWE Raw results and highlights:

United States Championship | Triple threat match — Damian Priest (c) vs Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus: In a bid to become the new United States champion, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre took on Damian Priest in a triple threat match. After a lengthy and hard-hitting brawl, Priest retained his title by defeating the two via pinfall.

Raw Tag Team Championship | RK-Bro (c) vs Bobby Lashley and MVP: In the main event of the night, Riddle and Randy Orton defended their Raw tag champions title against Lashley and MVP. It was a chaotic match and MVP tried to isolate Riddle in the corner early in the match. However, Riddle surprised MVP by doing a backflip to get out of his clutch. Throughout this fight, momentum shifted from one end to another and in the end, Riddle hit a Floating Bro on MVP to retain their title.

Rhea Ripley vs Shayna Baszler: Ripley won the match against Baszler via pinfall.

The Viking Raiders vs Jinder Mahal & Veer: The Viking Raiders crushed Mahan and Veer in an entertaining battle before winning the match via pinfall.

Karrion Kross vs Humberto Carrillo: Carrillo was humbled into submission by Kroos.

Nia Jax vs Charlotte Flair: Flair once again lost Jax via pinfall.

Omos vs John Morrison: Omos won the match against Morrison via pinfall.

AJ Styles vs Xavier Woods: Styles defeated Woods via submission in another interesting encounter.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here