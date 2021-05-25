WWE Raw Results: Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston Fight for Hell in a Cell Title Shot

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has started their build-up for next month’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on Monday night. Ahead of the mega event, the sports entertainment company is scheduling one championship match for the big night and then moving to another.

Interestingly, Charlotte Flair’s participation in Raw women’s champion against Rhea Ripley is still not a done deal.

Meanwhile, there is no confirmation about Bobby Lashley’s opponent at Hell in a Cell. However, the rematch between Kofi Kingston and Drew McIntyre next week would most probably give us a better picture of Lashley’s competitor.

Here is a recap from Monday night:

Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston and a title shot at Hell in a Cell:

The show started with McIntyre interrupting a Lashley and MVP promo. After that, McIntyre started taunting Lashley for his defeat against Kingston last week, prompting the 39-year-old Ghanaian-American to confront the Scottish wrestler for taking credit for his victory. Adam Pearce later announced that Kingston and McIntyre would face each other for a title shot in the upcoming Hell in a Cell pay-per-view against Lashley.

However, the match between McIntyre and Kingston ended in a no-contest after Lashley’s interference. The duo would again face in next week for the same prize.

Raw women’s championship match set for Hell in a Cell:

Charlotte Flair laid out a two-minute Beat the Clock Challenge between Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley. And much to the surprise of the viewers, the Women’s WWE Raw champion lost.

After Beat the Clock Challenge, the old rivals - Flair and Asuka faced each other in a lengthy match. Flair won the match via pinfall. Later it was announced that Flair would take on Ripley in the Raw women’s title at Hell in a Cell.

Other events:

Cedric Alexander vs Shelton Benjamin: Alexander defeated Benjamin via pinfall.

Riddle vs Xavier Woods: Another long match that ended with Riddle beating Woods via pinfall with an RKO.

Jaxson Ryker vs AJ Styles: Ryker won the match after he pinned Styles on the mat following a Bossman Slam.

Sheamus vs Humberto Carrillo: After an entertaining contest, Sheamus emerged victorious after pinning Carrillo on the mat.

Women’s Tag Team Championship | Natalya & Tamina (c) vs Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax: Baszler and Nia lost the match via pinfall after Natalya pinned Baszler with a small package.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here