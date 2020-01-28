WWE Raw Results: Drew McIntyre Challenges Brock Lesnar for WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36

The first Raw post an electrifying WWE Royal Rumble 2020 from San Antonio started building up to WrestleMania 36. The evening saw Drew McIntyre reveal, which champion he will be targeting at WrestleMania 36, while Charlotte Flair decided to not reveal whom she chose to face. The evening also saw Edge make a passionate speech about coming back to the WWE ring before being planted with an RKO by Randy Orton.

The evening started with Drew McIntyre stating that he would not draw the process out and immediately challenged Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36. McIntyre said he does not fear Lesnar and knows he is going to beat him for the WWE championship. McIntyre then went on to issue an open challenge for a bout which was answered by OC members Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Drew McIntyre defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson via pinfall after hitting them with Claymore kicks and placing the former on top of the latter for the pin.

As McIntyre was disposing of them, Lesnar caught him from behind and dropped him with an F-5.

Charlotte Flair, on her part, made her way to the ring and cut to the highlights on the Tron to showcase her victory, before decisively not revealing who she would face at WrestleMania 36. Flair was then interrupted by Asuka and Kairi Sane, with the former telling Flair that if she would have entered the Royal Rumble then she would have been the winner. Soon the war of words turned into an official match. Charlotte Flair defeated Asuka via disqualification, when, while she was about to transition the Figure Four into the Figure Eight, she was attacked by Sane with the InSane Elbow.

Here's what else happened on Monday Night WWE Raw:

Rey Mysterio defeated MVP via pinfall.

Aleister Black defeated Kenneth Johnson with a Black Mass.

Raw Tag Team Champions Buddy Murphy and Seth Rollins defeated Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe via pinfall to retain the titles.

United States Champion Andrade got defeated by Humberto Carrillo via disqualification after Zelina Vega interfered to break up pin attempt by Carrilo.

24/7 Champion Mojo Rawley defeated No Way Jose via pinfall.

Liv Morgan defeated Lana via pinfall.

Erick Rowan defeated Branden Vice.

The Rated-R Superstar returned to WWE Raw and gave a passionate speech of making a return to in-ring action. The 11-time world champion, however, was interrupted by Randy Orton, who came down to the ring and gave his Rated RKO teammate a warm hug. Orton then hinted towards the return of the Rated RKO, and amidst a resounding 'Yes' from the crowd, hit Edge with an RKO. The segment turned more sinister when Orton picked up a chair from outside and cracked it over Edge's back. He then propped it up around Edge's head and climbed to the second rope as fans looked on in horror. Orton, however, jumped down, only to grab a second chair, propped it on Edge's face and delivered a concerto, leaving him convulsing.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.