WWE Raw Results: Drew McIntyre Defeats AJ Styles Ahead of his Hell in a Cell match

With less than one week to go for World Wrestling Entertainment’s Hell in a Cell match, the top stars in the WWE universe used Monday night’s RAW event to send their final message for the pay per view event, including Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley. McIntyre will take on WWE champion Lashley in a Hell in a Cell match on Sunday for the title. Ahead of his much-awaited clash against Lashley, McIntyre on Monday defeated AJ Styles in a men’s singles match in the main event. However, his matchup against Styles unhinged a series of events in WWE, which led to an impromptu six-man tag match.

Here are the highlights and results from Monday night’s WWE RAW:

Drew McIntyre vs AJ Styles: Drew McIntyre won the main event against AJ Styles via disqualification after Lashley interfered in the match. Lashley was sitting on a couch on the entrance ramp prior to the scheduled match between McIntyre and Styles. And when Lashley decided to interrupt the match, The Viking Raiders made their way to the ring. Omos was already present in the ring. And all of this led to an unplanned six-man tag team match. During the contest, viewers also witnessed a teaser of Sunday’s Hell in a Cell contest when McIntyre took a shot at Lashley outside the ring.

Drew McIntyre & The Viking Raiders vs Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles & Omos: After a chaotic match, McIntyre and The Viking Raiders defeated Lashley, Styles and Omos via pinfall.

Other Matches:

Nikki Cross vs Charlotte Flair: Nikki Cross defeated Charlotte Flair via count-out in a women’s event. Flair was in control of the competition; however, a timely appearance of Rhea Ripley at ringside coasted her match.

John Morrison vs Jeff Hardy: Jeff Hardy lost the match to John Morrison via pinfall.

Jeff Hardy vs Cedric Alexander: After losing to Morrison, Hardy made a comeback in the event by defeating Cedric Alexander via pinfall.

Piper Niven vs Naomi: Piper Niven defeated Naomi via pinfall after hitting her with a Michinoku driver.

RK-Bro vs The New Day: The New Day suffered another loss by RK-Bro on Monday night. The New Day lost the match after Randy Orton hit Xavier Woods with an RKO.

Rhea Ripley vs Asuka: Ripley hit Asuka with a Riptide before winning the match via pinfall.

Alexa Bliss vs Nia Jax: Bliss won the match against Jax via disqualification after Reginald interference.

Jaxson Ryker vs Elias: Ryler won the match via count-out.

