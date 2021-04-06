WWE RAW Results: Drew McIntyre Defeats King Corbin; Bobby Lashley Destroys Former Tag Team Champions

This week’s episode of WWE RAW was all about hyping up WrestleMania 37 matchups. The build-up included Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre winning their respective duels to head into much advertised clash against each other during the pay-per-view marquee event. While it was a triumph for some, it ended up in disappointment for Asuka and Rhea Ripley’s team as they were beaten by Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

The opening segment featured Drew McIntyre, who cut a great promo about his rise to the top. Bobby Lashley and the MVP walked in to taunt him and say that he was heading for a loss. The duo went on to add that McIntyre may not even make it to WrestleMania before King Corbin waltzed in and promised to take him down.

Here’s a look at everything that happened on Monday night’s episode of RAW:

AJ Styles started off strong and tossed Xavier Woods to the mat for a calf crusher. However, the hold was broken after Kofi Kingston caused a distraction as he threw the microphone at Omos. The distraction made Styles livid and Woods took advantage of the distraction and rolled him up for an easy pin.

Prior to the match, Strowman said that Shane McMahon doesn’t know what he’s gotten himself into. He went on to explain who he was fighting for and what he planned to do to Shane. But he was interrupted by his WrestleMania opponent who decided to end his speculations. In the ensuing fight Strowman overcame Elias and Jaxson with running powerslams and pinned the two of them at the same time for a win.

After Shayna Baszler hit a running knee on Asuka, she and partner Jax focused on the left leg of Rhea Ripley in the matchup. However, after Asuka was tagged back in, Ripley pushed Asuka off the top rope to wipe her out and then tossed the RAW champ back into the ring to be pinned by Baszler.

Right after the bell, Bobby Lashley unloaded on Cedric Alexander and hit a neck breaker before tossing him out of the ring. Back inside the squared circle, Alexander fought back but was pushed into the corner before taking a suplex. He then tried to take control and hit the neutralizer and a dropkick. But Lashley kicked out, hit a spinebuster and the Hurt Lock for the win.

Mustafa Ali went for an early pin, while Riddle went for a submission hold. After a sequence of hits and misses Riddle hit a sudden Broton and then some elbows on Ali. In the end, he reversed a top rope move and got the Bro Derek for the win on RAW.

In the beginning King Korbin made some pressure on Drew McIntyre, but once Scottish Warrior got his rhythm back, it was just one-way traffic. Corbin took McIntyre down with a clothesline for a quick one-count, followed it with a choke hold against the rope until the ref made him back off. Meanwhile, Corbin avoided the Future Shock DDT but still managed to be thrown onto the steel steps. After both superstars came close to winning several times, McIntyre hit Claymore for the win in the end.

Bad Bunny returned to his car to check on it before Miz ambushed him. Miz and John Morrison then went onto beat down Bad Bunny. After a break, Damian Priest and Bad Bunny challenged Miz and Morrison to a tag team match at WrestleMania. Miz and Morrison accept the challenge, which was officially changed into a tag team match.