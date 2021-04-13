WWE RAW Results: Drew McIntyre Gets Attacked after Setting Up Clash with Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania Backlash

Monday night RAW marked the first show since WrestleMania 37 produced a host of title changes. However, the night of April 12 was all about dealing with the WrestleMania fallout and earning slots and title shots for WWE Backlash, which is scheduled on May 16.

Here’s a look at everything that happened on Monday’s Raw:

Riddle and Bobby Lashley kicked-off the RAW proceedings and Riddle took a beating even before the bell rang. Lashley almost destroyed Riddle, who in turn could inflict very little damage. In the end, Riddle opted for a top rope and attempted hit the Floating Bro, but Lashley caught and grabbed him in the Hurt Lock for the win.

The Viking Raiders marked their return to RAW after seven months to take on Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. Ivar immediately took control of Alexander, Benjamin tagged in and knocked Ivar off the apron. Ivar came back in and went to work. He inflicted more damage on both opponents, leading to Erik to come back in to hit the Viking Experience for the win.

The two superstars unloaded on each other and Asuka then sent Ripley into the ring post then nailed her with a DDT to gain the upper hand. However, the duo struggled to get to their feet, Charlotte Flair showed up and shoved both women into the steel steps. She then proceeded to take out both competitors with bare feet, that left them lying. Due to Flair’s interference, Ripley managed to retain her RAW Women’s Championship.

The Miz, John Morrison and Maryse were out filming for an episode of Miz TV. And in the handicap match Priest started off and was about to hit The Reckoning on Miz, before Maryse managed to grab Miz’s legs and pulled him out of the ring. Maryse interfered and Priest was pleading with him to get off the apron and Miz took advantage and rolled up Priest for a win.

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax easily took control of Dana Brooke and kept her isolated to prevent a tag. Meanwhile, Mandy Rose made a blind tag and Jax slipped on the apron while getting back into the ring. She then chased Rose and Brooke away, and they ended up being counted out.

Woods sent Ryker and Elias out of the ring as soon as the match started and the two hit dives to the outside. Woods was in trouble after the break but got a roll-up for a near fall. He finally got the tag and Kofi came in and took Elias and Ryker out before hitting a double stomp off the top rope.

The Triple Threat match was to find a new No.1 contender for Bobby Lashley’s WWE Championship, which saw Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton and Braun Strowman spar for the opportunity to close the show. Early in the show, Orton put McIntyre over the announce desk. Then ended up hitting an RKO on Strowman. However, as he went for the pin, McIntyre came out of nowhere and delivered a Claymore to Orton to steal the win.

McIntyre will take on WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania Backlash and as he was celebrating, MVP entered as T-BAR & MACE attacked him with a double chokeslam.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here