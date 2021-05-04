WWE Raw Results: Drew McIntyre Lays Out Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman

WWE is trying to create the hype for May 16 event as WrestleMania Backlash draws near. On Monday night, the tension between Backlash challengers Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman and WWE champion Bobby Lashley took the center stage.

Here’s a look at everything that happened on Monday’s Raw:

McIntyre takes out Lashley and Strowman

Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman took on each other with power early in the match. Strowman tried running power slam before Lashley was able to muscle his way out of the hold.

A few minutes later, McIntyre made his way to the ring. And when Strowman went to confront him he was targeted by Lashley from behind. McIntyre traded words with Strowman from the commentary panel, leading a distracted Backlash challenger to get hit by WWE champion.

Lashley defeated Strowman. However, the show ended with McIntyre entering the ring and hitting both men with Claymores.

Raw Tag Team Championship | Omos and AJ Styles defeated The New Day

AJ Styles & Omos managed to retain their WWE Raw Tag Team Championship crown by pinfall with a Phenomenal Forearm from Styles off of Omos’ shoulders on Xavier Woods.

Charlotte Flair defeated Dana Brooke

Flair thrashed Brooke via submission with the Figure-Eight. Post-match, Mandy Rose attacked Flair, prompting Sonya Deville to come out. Deville later agreed to add Flair to the Raw Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash.

Sheamus defeated Mansoor

Mansoor was beaten by Sheamus via disqualification as Humberto Carrillo ran in and disrupt the match. Sheamus hit Carrillo backstage during an interview, before telling him that now he would be in no condition to answer the open challenge later in the evening. Later, Sheamus issued a challenge for Mansoor, when he was signing his Raw contract. Sheamus was winning the match, when Carrillo ran in for the DQ. Despite Carrillo’s attack, Sheamus manage to end the match by hitting both men with Brogue Kicks.

Damian Priest defeated John Morrison

Priest on Monday night thrashed Morrison via pinfall after executing Hit the Lights. The Miz was seen trying to help Morrison by interfering but ended up causing troubles for him as the referee missed a Morrison small package.

Lucha House Party defeated Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin

Party thrashed Alexander and Benjamin via pinfall. Gran Metalik interrupted the match by hitting Benjamin with the rope-walk elbow. Post-match, Alexander traded words with Benjamin, saying he was the reason they were kicked out of The Hurt Business.

Angel Garza defeated Drew Gulak

Gulak was beaten by Garza via pinfall with a Wing Clipper.

Randy Orton & Riddle defeated Elias & Jaxson Ryker

Ryker and Elias were beaten by Orton and Riddle by pinfall as Riddle hit Elias with a Floating Bro.

Women’s Tag Team Championship

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c) defeated Lana & Naomi: Jax and Baszler manage to retain their title as they defeated Lana and Naomi via submission.

