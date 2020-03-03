WWE Raw Results: Drew McIntyre Lays Out Brock Lesnar Ahead of Elimination Chamber 2020

With less than a week left for Elimination Chamber, Monday Night Raw saw WWE building up for WrestleMania. The evening saw Drew McIntyre lay waste to WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. The evening saw Randy Orton cross a line as well when he attacked Beth Phoenix.

Paul Heyman was seen opening the show with Brock Lesnar calling Drew McIntyre to be a "hyped-up fraud" and pointing out how Ricochet's low blow allowed McIntyre to eliminate Lesnar from the WWE Royal Rumble.

However, McIntyre interrupted the promo after further insults from Heyman, to which McIntyre entered the ring and got into Lesnar's face. While the WWE champion and feigned leaving the ring, he quickly turned back for an attack only to be hit by a massive Claymore Kick from the challenger. As an embarrassed Lesnar stumbled from the ring to the top of the entrance ramp, McIntyre ran back with a second Claymore Kick before posing with the belt and hitting a third Claymore on Lesnar.

The evening closed with Beth Phoenix in the ring to provide a medical update on her husband, Edge, who was brutally attacked by Randy Orton a few weeks back on Raw. However, she was updated by The Viper who made his way to the ring and tried offering an explanation, and even went on to add that he took out Edge before anyone else could so that Phoenix and Edge's daughters could have a family.

Orton went on to blame Phoenix for allowing Edge to come back and said what happened was Phoenix's fault. Phoenix slapped Orton and attempted to kick him in the stomach. The veteran superstar quickly turned around and laid out the former Divas champion with an RKO before walking back.

Here's what else happened on WWE Monday Night Raw:

24/7 Champion Riddick Moss defeated Ricochet via pinfall



Aleister Black defeated Karl Anderson via pinfall



Aleister Black defeated Luke Gallows via disqualification



AJ Styles defeated Aleister Black via pinfall after a Phenomenal Forearm



Liv Morgan defeated Ruby Riott via pinfall with a roll-up



Shayna Baszler defeated Kairi Sane via submission with the Kirifuda Clutch



Rey Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo defeated Andrade and Angel Garza via pinfall after Carrillo hit Andrade with a moonsault

The evening also saw No Way Jose politely asking Erick Rowan to show him what was in the covered cage he has been carrying for weeks. Rowan said he'd been waiting for someone to politely ask and revealed it to be a large animatronic spider.

The evening also saw the Street Profits defeat Seth Rollins and Murphy via pinfall to win the Raw Tag Team Championship titles after Montez Ford hit a frogsplash onto Rollins. Rollins called the AOP in the ring, but with the referee distracted, Kevin Owens slid into the ring and delivered a Stunner on Rollins allowing Montez to hit a frog splash for the win. Later Rollins demanded a rematch for Elimination Chamber and demanded a match with Owens as well.