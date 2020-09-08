WWE RAW Results: Drew McIntyre Punishes Randy Orton, Promises to Defend his Title at Clash of Champions

The latest episode of WWE RAW was a chaotic affair.

The Viper, Randy Orton kicked off the show by warning Keith Lee, his opponent for the night that the more they cross paths, the more likely it is he gets kicked in the head. Then he shifted his focus on Drew McIntyre and suggested the WWE champion hand over the title. WWE Champion McIntyre then McIntyre emerged from an ambulance and blasted Orton with a Claymore.

Orton was again in action later in the night, one on one against Keith Lee, Orton’s struggle with his jaw was visible yet he fought in the most Randy Orton way. Randy picked up the win via DQ as McIntyre hit him with a Claymore Kick out of nowhere. But before that, the Viper fought in the most Randy Orton way. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was then asked to leave because he wasn't clear to fight. Drew left but said that he will defend his title no matter what happens to him.

WWE RAW FULL RESULTS:

The Hurt Business (WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP) Def. Apollo Crews, Ricochet, and Cedric Alexander

Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) Def. Angel Garza and Andrade w/ Zelina Vega

WWE Raw results and grade: Peyton Royce Def. Billie Kay

WWE Raw results and grade: Raw Women’s Champion Asuka and Mickie James Def. Natalya and Lana

WWE Raw results and grade: The Hurt Business (WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, MVP, and Cedric Alexander) Def. The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar), Ricochet, and Apollo Crews

WWE Raw results and grade: Randy Orton Def. Keith Lee

WWE Raw results and grade: 2-on-1 Handicap Match: The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan)Def. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler w/ Nia Jax

WWE Raw results and grade: Street Fight: Dominik Mysterio w/ The Mysterio Def. Family vs. Murphy