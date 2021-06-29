After AJ Styles, Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton failed to qualify for a spot in Money in the Bank last week, WWE Raw advertised a Last-Chance Triple Threat Match to see which one of them gets a spot.Viper was not able to compete, however, Riddle talked his way into letting him fight on behalf of Orton in a Battle Royal. The show also witnessed Rhea Ripley teaming up with Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke to take on Charlotte, Tamina and Natalya in a six-woman tag team bout.Kofi Kingston confronted MVP and Jaxson Ryker faced Elias in a Strap match among others.

Battle Royale - Money In The Bank Qualifier: Drew Gulak was the first to be eliminated, Ali and Mansoor teamed up to eliminate Garza before Ali eliminated Mansoor. Followed by Benjamin, before Omos came down and helped eliminate Erik and Ivar, with a final push provided by Jinder Mahal. Post break Hardy got rid of Mahal.In the end, Riddle and Damian Priest were the final two in the ring. The two pounded each other with their finishers before Riddle finished Priest with a huge knee strike to get the spot in the triple threat match.

Nikki Cross vs Shayna Baszler: Both women superstars mat wrestling skills to control each other before Alexa Bliss’ distraction allowed Nikki Cross to hit a dive onto Baszler, Nia Jax and Reginald all at once. Bliss then used powers to remove Reggie and Jax. While Cross went for a second roll-up for the win.

Kofi Kingston takes out MVP: After the two men yelled at each other, the MVP said he would beat Kingston himself if he wasn’t injured. An enraged Kingston ran down and hit him with the Trouble in Paradise.

Doudrop and Eva Marie vs Asuka and Naomi: There was drama from last week’s abandonment replayed once again, but Dudrop still got the win after a running crossbody to pin Asuka down for a win.

Ricochet vs John Morrison: After a petty lengthy fight, Ricochet hit a springboard crossbody on John Morrison into the crowd. Both men failed to recover from the fall in time and the result was a double count-out.

Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke and Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair, Tamina and Natalya: After a slew of moves and tags, Rose tagged in and hit a Sunset Flip on Natalya before Flair sneaked in a tag and picked up the win with a big boot.

Elias vs Jaxson Ryker: The bout did not last long enough as Ryker hit the Bossman slam, picking up the win pretty quickly.

Money In The Bank Qualifier - Drew McIntyre vs Riddle vs AJ Styles W/Omos: The lengthy match saw the trio taking turns beating each other. In the end, Riddle hit Styles with the RKO before Omos pulled his partner out of the ring. McIntyre sealed the deal when he hit Riddle with a Claymore for the win and advanced to Money in the Bank.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here