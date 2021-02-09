WWE RAW Results: Drew McIntyre's Elimination Chamber Match Revealed, Edge Yet to Pick His WrestleMania 37 Opponent

With the next PayPerView, WWE Elimination Chamber 2021, just two weeks away, the latest edition of the Monday Night RAW was all about revealing those match cards. RAW kickstarted with Shane McMahon making a special announcement that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will defend his title at the WWE Elimination Chamber against five former WWE champions, AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, Sheamus, Randy Orton, and The Miz.

Later in the show, Royal Rumble 2021 winner, the Rated-R Superstar Edge, who spent last week travelling to Raw, NXT and SmackDown to test the waters before announcing which World Champion he will face at WrestleMania announced he won’t make his decision until after the WWE Title is decided.

Here is a list of all the matches and the winners:

AJ Styles beat Jeff Hardy

AJ Styles mount an offensive right from the outset and went after Jeff Hardy's injured leg. The Charismatic Enigma made a comeback and hit Styles with a Twist of Fate. When it looked like the match was tilting towards Hardy's favour, he missed a Swanton Bomb. That opened the door for the Phenomenal One as made Hardy tap out to the Calf Crusher.

The New Day beat Retribution's T-Bar and Slapjack

The New Day dominated the match right from the word go as Xavier Woods worked upon Slapjack. Retribution did make a comeback through T-Bar but the former stage teams champions eventually got the win as Kofi and Woods nail the double team Day Break finisher for the pin to win while staring down Ali.

Lacey Evans beat Charlotte Flair by DQ

Before the start of the match Lacey Evans had injured Charlette Flair as she knocked her into the steel steps and when the match started, Evans targeted the injured shoulder right from the beginning. Flair fought back and unleashed an onslaught on her opponent, pushing the referee in the process and bringing an end to the contest by disqualification.

Keith Lee beat Riddle

Despite the stark difference in size, Riddle tested Keith Lee with series of quick attacks. Expectedly, The Limitless One dominated Riddle as The Original Bro looked frazzled by the punches and forearms of The Limitless One. Riddle found his stride with a series of Brotons but Lee landed a Spirit Bomb to pick up the win.

After the match, they were attacked Bobby Lashley as The All Mighty took out Riddle with the Hurt Lock and blasted Lee with steel steps. Later it was revealed that these three men will fight it out for US title at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton ended as a No contest

Both these superstars looked in a hurry to finish this match as both went for their finishers very early in the match. The highly physical to-and-fro action continued as Sheamus came out to surprise the WWE Champion. McIntyre got thrown from steel post to steel post before landing on spine first on the announce table. As McIntyre slowly found his way back in the match, Sheamus attempted hit a Brogue Kick on McIntyre for the second week running. However, he got out of the way and Sheamus hit The Viper, which paved the way for Drew to get some payback, as he connected the Claymore Kick.

Other Results:

Lana defeated Nia Jax in a Tables Match

Naomi defeated Shayna Baszler

Damian Priest defeated Angel Garza