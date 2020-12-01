WWE RAW Results: Drew McIntyre's TLC Challenger Revealed, New Twist in Randy Orton-The Fiend Feud

WWE RAW on Monday started with A Moment of Bliss on which Randy Orton was the guest. The segment witnessed an interesting conversation between Orton and Alexa. A Moment of Bliss ended with Orton handing over Alexa to The Fiend, leaving while repeating, "who's laughing now?"

The event also saw a Triple Threat match between AJ Styles, Keith Lee and Riddle to crown the new number one contender for the WWE Championship. Styles will now be taking on Drew McIntyre for the title at WWE TLC pay-per-view. The three had reached the qualifying match after emerging victorious in the qualifiers last week.

Here are results of WWE RAW matches which took place on November 30:

AJ Styles vs Riddle vs Keith Lee: Styles, a former WWE Champion, won the match after pinning Riddle. The "Sudden Death" triple-threat match-winner had hit Riddle with a Phenomenal Forearm before pinning him. It was a decent competition, but in the end, Styles prevailed and will face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at WWE TLC.

Ricochet vs Slapjack: Initially, RETRIBUTION’s Slapjack dominated Ricochet. But, as the match progressed, Ricochet made a comeback. The drama heightened when Ali called in Mace and T-Bar before Ricochet got rid of them. However, Dana Brooke's confrontation with RETRIBUTION’s leader distracted Ricochet, as SLAPJACK caught him by surprise and secured the victory.

Elias vs Jeff Hardy: In the Symphony of Destruction match, viewers saw the ring being surrounded by with musical instruments. Interestingly, guitar was used by both the fighters to unleash an attack on each other on several occasions. In the end, Hardy outperformed Elias.

Cedric Alexander vs Xavier Woods: Alexander, a member of The Hurt Business, and Woods, a member of New Day, faced each other in a one-on-one match after two back to back tag team championship clashes. Alexander got the better of Woods in that match.

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus vs John Morrison and The Miz: The four came face to face in the main event of RAW. In this match, McIntyre and Sheamus defeated Morrison and The Miz. Styles also made his presence felt in the clash.

Dana Brooke vs Reckoning: Reckoning, a member of Retribution, lost to Brooke in a clash of WWE RAW.

Lana and Asuka vs Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax: Lana and Asuka registered a win over Baszler and Jax in a non-title match. It was for the second running week that Lana and Asuka have outperformed the tag team champions.