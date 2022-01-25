WWE RAW Results: Edge, Beth Phoenix Crash Maryse's Birthday Celebration; Bobby Lashley Outweighs Brock Lesnar

The top champions on Monday night RAW were all in action one form or another in the red brand’s final show before Royal Rumble 2022. However, in between weigh-ins, verbal duels and birthday parties, very little happened to build any matches for the upcoming pay-per-view (PPV). Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar briefly came face-to-face for an official weigh-in before their clash for the WWE championship. Bianca Belair and Queen Zelina clashed in a singles match ahead of the PPV, Kevin Owens and Damian Priest fought for a title shot at the United States Championship this week and much more. Elsewhere on the show, The Miz threw Maryse a birthday party before the two duelled with Edge and Beth Phoenix in a mixed tag team match this weekend.

Here are the recaps, highlights and results from the January 24 episode of WWE Raw:

Monday night’s episode opened with the official weigh-in for the WWE Championship match at the Royal Rumble. Bobby Lashley was out first with MVP, followed by Lesnar and Paul Heyman. After the weigh-in, they and their managers did some trash talk, but the event went off smoothly without an incident.

Bianca Belair vs Queen Zelina: In the first match of the show, Bianca Belair defeated Queen Zelina via pinfall after hitting the K.O.D. for the win.

United States Championship – Kevin Owens vs Damian Priest (C): Defending champion Priest refused to heed the referees’ direction as Owens tried to once again fake an injury. This led to a disqualification but allowed Priest to retain his title.

Rhea Ripley, Dana Brooke and Liv Morgan vs Nikki A.S.H., Tamina and Carmella: The trio of Ripley, Brooke and Morgan won the six-woman tag match via submission, when Ripley bolted Carmella with a reverse cloverleaf. After the match, Nikki once again got the better of Ripley by blindsiding her.

Randy Orton vs Chad Gable: Orton hit the RKO for a pinfall victory over Gable. The two men along with Otis and Riddle had competed in a spelling bee contest prior to their fight.

AJ Styles vs Austin Theory: Styles defeated Theory via pinfall after hitting the Phenomenal Forearm for a three count.

The Street Profits vs Mysterios: Rey and his son Dominik Mysterio defeated The Street Profits when Rey senior pinned Montez Ford with a roll-up for a pinfall victory.

The main event of the evening was not a match but was a surprise birthday party organised by The Miz for Maryse to hype their match against Edge and Phoenix at the upcoming Royal Rumble. The Grit Couple eventually interrupted the celebrations by destroying the security team Miz had in place before sending a final Royal Rumble message.

