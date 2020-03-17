WWE Raw Results: Edge Challenges Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36; Steve Austin Celebrates 3:16 Day

Monday Night Raw, which too took place at the empty Performance Center in Orlando over the coronavirus pandemic, saw Edge finally lay out a last man standing challenge to Randy Orton for WrestleMania. The evening also saw The Undertaker and AJ Styles sign on the dotted lines to make their match official at the big event, while Kevin Owens accepted Seth Rollins' challenge for a match.

The evening also saw Stone Cold Steve Austin return to the square ring and celebrate 3:16 day in an empty building.

The WWE also issued a statement giving an update on WrestleMania 36, writing, “In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania.”

Here's what happened on Monday Night Raw:

Edge cut an in-ring promo where he said Orton is a spoiled brat who had everything handed to him unlike Edge, who had to fight for his position. The veteran superstar laid down an official 'Last Man Standing Match' for Edge at WrestleMania 36.

The Undertaker and AJ Styles had a contract signing, where while a visibly angry Undertaker stormed the ring, Styles and The OC however, appeared on a video screen where Styles signed the contract and asked The OC to deliver it to the Taker. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows took the contract to the ring, where both were beaten down by the WWE legend as Styles watched from backstage.

Rey Mysterio defeated Andrade via pinfall.

Seth Rollins was challenged by Kevin Owens to a match at WrestleMania.

Steve Austin cut a promo, celebrating 3:16 Day with beer. His celebration was interrupted by Becky Lynch, who hit the ring with a cooler full of more beer, with the two celebrating as the show went off air.