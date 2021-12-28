WWE Raw Results: Edge Ruins The Miz's Dream Wedding; Kevin Owens Reveals Perfect Plan for Day 1

The final episode of WWE RAW of 2021, was spent hyping about Day 1 PPV and making sure every feud was addressed. AJ Styles and Omos effectively ended their partnership in last week’s match-up, the duo locked horns to settle scores in Monday’s main event. In another highlight bout, Damian Priest and Dolph Ziggler exchanged hostilities for the WWE United States championship.

Also, on the broadcast, Chad Gable and Riddle exchanged hostilities, while Otis and Randy Orton followed suit. In the mixed tag segment, Reggie and Dana Brooke took on the Tamina and R-Truth pair. In other highlights, the Mysterios and Street Profits continued their feud to determine who would get the next title shot against RK-Bro. Another important match-up scheduled was a United States title match between champion Damian Priest and challenger Dolph Ziggler.

Here are the recaps, highlights and results from the December 27 episode of WWE Raw:

RAW Tag Team Champion - Riddle vs. Chad Gable: The first fight of the show opened with Riddle and Randy Orton welcoming fans to the final episode of 2021. Otis and Chad Gable came out and traded some insults with them, and it was Riddle vs Gable first to take the ring. The former Olympian took control early on and even managed to get a one-count but Riddle fought back and drilled Gable with Floating Bro for the win.

Otis vs. Orton: The duo took centre stage after the break, after the usual to and fro.Orton avoided a Vader bomb and hit the RKO for a pinfall victory.

Reggie and Dana Brooke vs Tamina and R-Truth: In the women’s mixed tag match, Tamina nailed Dana with a stiff back elbow. Truth tagged himself in, but Reggie rolled him up for a three count.

RK-Bronament Finals - The Mysterios vs Street Profits: Both sides were on point in this fight and delivered a fantastic performance, but Ford’s unreal athleticism and Dawkins’ creativity with a super blockbuster helped them to victory in the end.

AJ Styles vs Apollo Crews: After a video package showed what had happened between AJ Styles and Omos last week,Crews’ incredible skill was put to test as Styles had to hit some difficult spots. He finally managed to execute the Styles Clash for the win.

Kevin Owens vs Cedric Alexander: Owens defeated Alexander after hitting the Stunner for a pinfall victory. Benjamin entered the ring shortly after but he too met with the same fate.

WWE United States Title Match - Dolph Ziggler vs Damian Priest (C): The champion cornered Ziggler and unleashed a slew of strikes, he even ignored the referee’s five-count and won by disqualification. After the fight, he closed out the segment by spiking Ziggler with The Reckoning to the outside.

