WWE RAW Results for November 16: The New Day Beats The Hurt Business in Raw Tag Team Championship

Monday night's match of WWE RAW for November 16 saw some never seen before moves and some intense outings. The New Day defeated The Hurt Business in order to win the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship match. Bray Wyatt vs The Miz outing too was very intense. During the course of the match, one sees how Alexa Bliss has pulled off flying through the air on John Morrison like a pitbull.

Let's take a quick look at the results of WWE RAW:

Asuka, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke vs. Lana, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler: Asuka, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke defeated Lana, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. The loss in this match especially for Lana. This was because of her poor form. On the other hand, Rose and Brooke left no stone unturned for their win.

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship - The New Day vs. The Hurt Business: The New Day defeated The Hurt Business in WWE Raw Tag Team Championship. Shelton Benjamin's counter to Kofi Kingston was unreal. He not only displayed that he is a seasoned wrestler but also showed how over the years he has worked on the speed of his moves.

RETRIBUTION vs. Team Raw: RETRIBUTION defeated Team Raw. The outing was entirely dominated by AJ Styles. The outing did have some breath-taking moments but AJ's performance stood out throughout. This snippet from the match is unmissable:

Bray Wyatt vs The Miz: Bray Wyatt defeated The Miz. Alexa Bliss pulled off flying through the air on John Morrison. Check out this snippet from the outing, which has been captioned as, "This is a friendship that will never, ever end."

WWE Championship - Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton: A tough competition between McIntyre and Orton took place in the ring, where both of them threw punches and hits at each other. At one point, Orton grabbed his WWE Championship and walked off. Eventually, McIntyre turns out to be the new WWE Champion.