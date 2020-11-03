WWE Raw Results for November 2: Braun Strowman Qualifies for Survivor Series

The Monday night episode of WWE Raw was both intense and exciting. During the course of the episode, Braun Strowman defeated Sheamus and Keith Lee to qualify for the Survivor Series. The November 2 episode also saw clash between champions. WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley beat WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth through submission. Further, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler retained their title after beating Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke.

Here is a quick look at the results of the WWE Raw Monday night episode:

Elias vs. Jeff Hardy: Jeff Hardy defeated Elias via pinfall. This has to be one of the most intense outings of the evening. Both the sides seemed to be in full form for the match. It was rather difficult to predict who would win the match since both of them were on top of their game. However, in the final winning move of the match, Jeff was seen smashing off a guitar on Elias' back.

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler: Existing champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defeated Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke through submission to retain the title. The match began with Nia Jax up against Dana Brooke. At the start, Jax quickly took her opponent down, but Brooke in no time bounced back and jumped on her back for a sleeper hold. The existing champion Nia then slammed her into the corner. What followed this was a series of events that would have surely kept the WWE fans on the edge of their seat.

This snippet from the outing will leave you mind blown: https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1323459650088521728?s=20

WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth vs. WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley: WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defeated WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth via submission. The clash between two champions was as intense as it gets. There was a lot of face punching and kicking involved in the outing. Bobby's final hurt lock move was the deal for the win.

Triple Threat Match: Sheamus vs. Keith Lee vs. Braun Strowman: Braun Strowman defeated opponents via pinfall. He has now qualified for the survivor series. Braun has joined AJ Styles, Keith Lee, and Sheamus on Team Raw at Survivor Series. Braun's Running Powerslam on Sheamus was totally the winning move.