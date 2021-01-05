WWE RAW Results: Goldberg Challenges Drew McIntyre at Royal Rumble, Asuka and Charlotte Flair Stunned

The first episode of WWE Monday Night RAW was an action-packed affair that witnessed a world title defence and a host of legends like Hulk Hogan, Mark Henry and Ric Flair who had previously lifted the title.

The episode also saw Goldberg throw a challenge to the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre for his title at Royal Rumble, the pay-per-view event which is scheduled to happen at the end of this month. Also, Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss story took a new turn.

Here is a list of all the matches and the winners:

The New Day vs. Miz and Morrison: The New Day beat Miz and Morrison via pinfall

It was an end-to-end affair when this match kicked off but slowly as the match proceeded, Miz and Morrison took control as they worked on Kofi Kingston for a bit. Kingston then fought back and tagged in Xavier Woods. Woods then exploded into action and drove Miz to the floor, he survived an attack from Morrison then hit him with a big forearm. He then scored the pinfall after firing a shining wizard on Morrison.

AJ Styles vs. Elias: AJ Styles beat Elias via pinfall

Elias mount offensive right from the word go and after some to and fro action, he scored a near-fall after delivering a sit-out chokeslam. Then he caught Styles mid-flight, blocking the Phenomenal Forearm with a jumping knee for yet another two-count. The Phenomenal One countered an electric chair with a Hurricanrana. And finally scored the win with a Styles Clash.

Charlotte Flair and Asuka vs. Peyton Royce and Lacey Evans: Royce and Evans beat WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

Women’s Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair and Asuka started 2021 with a loss as the team of Peyton Royce and Lacey Evans beat them via pinfall. Royce and Evans looked good from the start of the match as they showed great chemistry while working over Flair. The champions did make a comeback after Flair unleashed a flurry of chops to the chest of Evans. Flair then earned two over Royce but Evans broke up the pin just in time. Royce and Evans then bagged a dramatic victory with a crucifix rollup on Flair.

Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley: Riddle defeated US Champion Bobby Lashley

This match saw the second shock of the night as the Riddle beat United States Champion Bobby Lashley. Riddle started quickly, as he lashed out at Lashley with rapid attacks. Lashley weathered the storm and then took over the control of the match. Later in the match, Lashley stunned Riddle on the top rope and brought him down with the Dominator. Then followed with the Hurt Lock. Riddle tapped out, forcing Lashley to break the hold. The referee did not see it, ordered the match to continue and Riddle scored the rollup win.

Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton: Randy Orton beat Jeff Hardy

Randy Orton gained the momentum right from the start as he hit Hardy early and often. Hardy fought back with a Twist of Fate but hardly made any difference as Orton regained control of the match in no time. Orton targeted Hardy as he did in their Hell in a Cell match from 2018. Jeff then made a comeback rocking Orton with a corner clothesline, which was followed with Whisper in the Wind for a near-fall. Hardy then went for a Swanton Bomb but Orton rolled out. Hardy tried for a Twist of Fate but Orton caught him with an RKO for the win.

WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre beat Keith Lee to retain the title

McIntyre gained the upper hand when the match started but the challenger levelled the champion as the match spilt over to the arena floor. Lee then worked over McIntyre's injured the ribs and midsection. The Scottish superstar fought back and drove Lee through the announce table. However, The Limitless One fought back and scored a near-fall. McIntyre then looked for a backslide but Lee powered out. Lee then countered a Claymore and tried for the Spirit Bomb. McIntyre escaped and delivered the Claymore for the successful title defence.

Then Goldberg made his way to the ring and challenged McIntyre to a match at Royal Rumble, to which the champion suggested such a match would be like him wrestling his dad.

Other Results:

Dana Brooke defeated Shayna Baszler

Lucha House Party defeated The Hurt Business

24/7 Championship -- R-Truth pinned Andrade (c) to win the title