WWE RAW Results: Jimmy Uso Comes to Brother Jey's Aid as Roman Reigns Gets a Taste of Hell in a Cell

The go home show of WWE Raw ahead of the Hell in a Cell saw Jimmy Uso coming to side of his brother Jay as the pair sprung a surprise on WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Reigns will take on Jey in a "I Quit" Match at Hell in a Cell. Jimmy Uso came down to the ring to meet the Universal Champion, wearing a mask so he looked like his brother. as Reigns was angered at the sight, Jey snuck a surprise attack from behind and hit Reigns with a superkick as well as an Uso Splash to humiliate his cousin.

As The Usos celebrated, Reigns said that if and when Jey quits at of Hell in a Cell, he will do what Reigns tells him. And if he didn’t, he, Jimmy Uso, Naomi, their children and their children’s children would all be out.

Here are the results from WWE RAW:

Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens & The Street Profits defeated Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura

After a chaotic “KO Show,” the most powerful tag team combinations of SmackDown, faced off in the hopes of establishing themselves at the top of the blue brand.

Daniel Bryan fought through a knee injury but it was Montez Ford, of the Street Profits, launched himself off the top rope to hit his gravity-defying Frog Splash on Cesaro for the victory.

Miz Wins Law & Otis trial

Otis looked to defend his Money in the Bank contract in court against The Miz & Morrison with JBL presiding as judge, Bailiff Ron Simmons keeping order and Theodore "Teddy" Long as the court stenographer.

Although Miz took over the opening statement from his attorney, Otis stole it back with simple execution, and Miz fired his lawyer.

John Morrison, Rey Mysterio, Asuka and Heavy Machinery’s Tucker gave their testimonies. And just when it looked as if the honorable JBL might rule in Otis’ favor, a mysterious last-minute piece of "evidence" from Miz made him quickly change his mind and ruled that The Miz and Otis must face off for the Money in the Bank contract at WWE Hell in a Cell.

Bianca Belair defeated Zelina Vega

Bianca Belair and Zelina Vega arrived on SmackDown ready to square off with a volatile history already established. The Belair overcame Vega with the earth-shattering K.O.D.

Lars Sullivan defeated Shorty G

Shorty G stepped up to take on Lars Sullivan after not being drafted by Raw or SmackDown to prove that he square up against a rival of any size. It was Lars though who continued his unrelenting destruction by laying waste to Shorty G before finishing him off with the Freak Accident.

After the match when Shorty G was approached by Kayla Braxton to ask how he felt, he responded with a simple "I quit. When WWE Official Adam Pearce questioned him about this statement backstage, he clarified that he is quitting being Shorty G and is reinventing himself once again as Chad Gable.

Sasha Banks forces Bayley to sign contract

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley had refused to sign a contract for the Hell in a Cell Match against The Boss Sasha Banks last week.

After a fight with chairs, Banks locked Bayley in the Bank Statement and wouldn’t let go until Bayley finally signed.

Seth Rollins defeated Murphy

Seth Rollins hit former disciple Murphy with a Stomp for the win as Aalyah Mysterio watched from backstage.

After the end of the match, Rollins attacked Murrphy with a Kendo stick. Aalyah rushed to the ring with her brother Dominik following, throwing herself in front of Rollins to stop him.

Dominik reluctantly was forced to get her out. After Rollins attacked him from behind, Rey Mysterio came to the rescue with the chair. While Rey tried to set his children right, Aalyah went to help Murphy, and Rollins retreated smiling.