WWE Monday Night Raw action from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, was all about the fallout from the Money in the Bank pay-per-view (PPV) that went down just last night in Fort Worth. After months of speculation, 16-time world champion John Cena returned and just like Sunday, hismusic hit to start Monday night’s festivities. The former champion explained why he made the decision to return to the WWE ring. He also said Roman Reigns was responsible for his return because he is after the Universal Championship, and he wants his shot at the upcoming SummerSlam event, most likely against Reigns. Cena talked some more trash about The Tribal Chief before Riddle made his way to the ring, they said “Bro" to each other several times before Cena left.

Here’s a look at everything that happened on this week’s edition of RAW:

John Morrison, AJ Styles and Omos vs Riddle and Viking Raiders: After tags and close calls between the contestants, Riddle tricked Omos into thinking The Miz sprayed him with a drip stick. This act allowed Erik and Ivar to hit The Viking Experience for the win.

Symphony of Destruction Match - Elias vs Jaxson Ryker: Both the wrestlers used every instrument around the ring, including a grand piano near the ramp. Before Elias beatRyker with a huge cello for another near-fall, Ryker respondedwith a superplex through a couple of tables to get the win.

Charlotte Flair’s Championship Celebration: Flair went to explain how proud she is to be the new Raw Women’s Champion, before mocking Rhea Ripley. Meanwhile, Ripley madean entrance and proclaimedshe can beat her any night of the week. Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville interrupted the show and Deville teased the champion to take up Ripley’s challenge, while Pearce madethe rematch official on Monday night.

No. 1 Contender’s Match - Natalya & Tamina vs Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler: The Women’s Tag Team champions win by pinfall with a superkick from Tamina on Shayna Baszler.

No.1 Contender’s Match: Sheamus vs Humberto Carrillo: Carrillo was battling to secure a shot at the United States Champion’s title but punched Sheamus’ steel facemask to lead to the finish. But Sheamus drilled him with a Brogue Kick to get the win.

24/7 Championship - Reginald vs Akira Tozawa: The Japanese superstar ran into the ring to escape by the Lucha House Party only to be pinned by Reginald, who escaped from the rest of the pack with some impressive flips to secure the title.

Jeff Hardy vs Karrion Kross: Kross was making his debut and got outmanoeuvred by Hardy, who employed a rope-assisted jackknife pin for the victory.

Drew McIntyre attacked Jinder Mahal after Mahal, Veer and Shanky were in the ring to cut a promo. McIntyre delivered a slew of chair shots to Mahal’s henchmen as well as a few to Mahal himself.

Bobby Lashley vs Keith Lee: After a heated argument and an open challenge earlier in the break, Lee not only accepted the challenge but also gave Lashley a bit of a run early on. However, Lashley took over on the outside of the ring before he managed to get the win with the spear.

Raw Women’s Championship - Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley: Flair outplayed every manoeuvre used by Ripley. In the end, the champion rolled out of the ring, grabbed her belt and tried to walk to the back. Ripley gave chase and Flair hit her with the title belt to force the disqualification, but retaining her title in the process.

Raw Women’s Championship - Nikki A.S.H. vs Charlotte Flair (C): After Ripley and Flair Brawled, women’s Money in the Bank winner Nikki A.S.H made a cash-in attempt. The prized case holder went to the top rope and hit a crossbody to score the pinfall and win the championship.

