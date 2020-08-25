WWE RAW Results: Keith Lee Wins on Debut, RETRIBUTION Makes a Brutal Comeback

The latest episode of Monday Night Raw saw former NXT Champion Keith Lee make his debut on the main roster against 'The Legend Killer' Randy Orton, newly crowned WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka successfully defend her title against Sasha Banks. RETRIBUTION too marked their comeback on the red brand with a brutal attack on Rey and Dominic Mysterio.

The August 24 match also saw several major WWE superstars like Dolph Ziggler, Lana, Montez Ford and Nia Jax also made an appearance on Monday Night RAW.

Take a quick look at the results of the Monday night WWE RAW episode:

Shayna Baszler vs. Bayley: Baszler defeated Bayley via disqualification

Fatal 4-Way Match for the 24/7 Championship: The 24/7 Champion Shelton Benjamin defended his title in a Fatal 4-Way Match against Cedric Alexander, Akira Tozawa and R-Truth

Montez Ford vs. Angel Garza: Ford defeated Garza

Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair vs. Zelina Vega and The IIconics: Riott, Morgan and Belair defeated The IIconics and Vega

Arm Wrestling Contest: Apollo Crews vs. Bobby Lashley: Crews defeated Lashley

Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton: Orton defeated Lee via disqualification

Lumberjack Match for the Raw Women's Championship: Asuka defeated Sasha Banks

Rey Mysterio and Dominik vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy: No contest