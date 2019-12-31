WWE Raw Results: Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe Become Allies, Lana-Lashley Wedding Sees Surprises

The final Monday Night Raw of 2019 saw an unlikely alliance form between Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe as they stood up against Seth Rollins and AOP, while the much-hyped Lana and Lashley wedding ceremony too featured its fair share of surprises.

The evening saw Kevin Owens start the show with an in-ring promo stating that it made him sick that Mysterio who was not a hundred percent after receiving a beatdown at the hands of Rollins and AOP had to defend his United States Championship title against Andrade, losing it in the process. Owens was interrupted by Rollins and AOP, still claiming that what he did was for the greater good. Owens ran out to attack AOP, taking an expected beating, before Samoa Joa rushed in to make the save, laying out AOP, before staring down Rollins as they started brawling in the ring. AOP, however, saved Rollins as he was locked in a Coquina Clutch by Joe, leading to a two-on-three fight.

Joe revealed he had to get involved as he was left with no choice.

The evening's highlight was the much-awaited Lana-Lashley wedding. Lana was shown throughout the show preparing for the ceremony. The ceremony itself saw the crowd chanting 'Rusev Day' throughout leading Lana to yell back at them. The two exchanged rings before Lana's 'first husband' appeared and interrupted saying that he married Lana when she was 18 and she left him for Rusev. He told Lashley that she would leave him for something better, only to be hit by a chokeslam by Lashley. Lashley's 'first wife' too interrupted the proceedings but was laid out by Lana.

Next to interrupt the ceremony was Liv Morgan, who revealed a relationship with Lana leading to a brawl between the two. Security dragged Morgan out of the ring, before Lana and Lashley were pronounced man and wife. It was at this point Rusev popped out of the cake and beat down Lashley. Morgan too ran back to smear Lana's face with the cake, thus ending the segment.

Here's what else happened on Monday Night Raw:

Aleister Black defeated Buddy Murphy via pinfall after hitting Black Mass twice.

Erick Rowan defeated Francis Kip Stevens via pinfall with the Iron Claw Slam.

The Street Profits defeated The OC.

Drew McIntyre defeated Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins in a handicap match.

Andrade defeated Ricochet via pinfall after the Hammerlock DDT.

The evening also saw Charlotte Flair defeat Natalya via submission with the Figure Eight. Flair then officially announced her entry into the upcoming women's Royal Rumble match.

Becky Lynch too revealed in a backstage interview that she would defend her title against Asuka at the Royal Rumble. Another segment saw Randy Orton making his way to the ring on crutches. He gave an in-ring promo highlighting the knee injury he suffered at the WWE Live Show claiming it could be career-ending. Styles came out to taunt Orton and dare him to attack and stating that he would face Orton at WrestleMania. However, Orton hit Styles with an RKO revealing the injury was nothing but a sham.

