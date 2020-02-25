WWE Raw Results: Kevin Owens Issues a Statement; Brock Lesnar Makes an Appearance Ahead of Super ShowDown

The final WWE Monday Night Raw before Thursday's WWE Super ShowDown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia saw Kevin Owens make a stunning statement. The evening also saw WWE champion Brock Lesnar make a rare appearance before his bout against the former United States Champion Ricochet. The show also witnessed Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler share the same building for the first time in two weeks.

The evening saw Randy Orton open show to apologise for his actions in recent weeks. The Viper went on to reminiscence about the fact that he was punched in the face by Edge, before being suddenly interrupted by Kevin Owens. A heated two-and-from continued before Owens challenged for a match later in the night.

The main event for the evening saw Kevin Owens taking the fight to Randy Orton before the arrival of Seth Rollins, Murphy and AOP, who provided enough distraction for Orton to be able to take control of the match. The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders too arrived on the scene and ran off the heels. As Owens built momentum, Rollins jumped on the ring apron, diverting Owens' attention leaving him open to a big clothesline from Orton. Another distraction and a quick three-count by the referee gave Orton the win.

Owens escaped an attempt by Rollins at a con-chair-to before tearing the referee's shirt off and revealing that the official was a disciple of Rollins. He retrieved a table and power bombed the referee through it to close the show.

Here's what else happened on WWE Monday Night Raw:

· Garza defeated Carrillo via pinfall

· The top contender for the WWE Championship at Super ShowDown, Ricochet defeated Luke Gallows after launching himself across the ring with a shooting star press from the top rope.

· Alisteir Black defeated Rowan after a Black Mass.

· Bobby Lashley defeated R Truth following a spear.

· Angelo Dawkins defeated Murphy via disqualification while Seth Rollins defeated Montez Ford following a Stomp.

The evening also saw WWE Champion Brock Lesnar make a rare appearance, where Paul Heyman hyped his client through an in-ring segment. He claimed that since 2002, Lesnar has reigned every single time that he has wanted to as the WWE champion. The promo ended with Lesnar standing atop the commentary table and raising the WWE Championship high overhead.

Monday Night Raw also featured an interview between Charly Caruso and Royal Rumble 2020 winner Drew McIntyre, where he spoke about his journey in WWE.

The women's division saw Jerry 'The King' Lawler presiding over a contract signing for the women's Elimination Chamber match on March 8. Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Natalya, and Asuka signed the contract before Shayna Baszler joined and attempted to intimidate her opponents. Asuka dropped Natalya and dared Baszler to fight. A brawl followed before Becky Lynch hit the ring and took the fight to Baszler.

