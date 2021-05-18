WWE Raw Results: Kofi Kingston Answers Bobby Lashley's Open Challenge

The act started with Bobby Lashley walking to the ring with five women. He was welcomed by MVP and a short clip of his win from Sunday was also shown. MVP then announced that Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre are injured and would not be able to attend the event. And just when Lashley was about to ask for an open challenge, McIntyre marched to the ring unharmed. MVP then revealed that McIntyre and Strowman are exempted from an open challenge. Lashley then went after McIntyre, who ducked and then sent him out of the ring.

Kofi Kingston vs Bobby Lashley: Despite McIntyre’s interference, Lashley challenge stood. Kofi Kingston, who also faced Randy Orton in the night, answered Lashley’s challenge and defeated him via pinfall.

Elias vs. AJ Styles: The match between Elias and AJ Styles ended in disqualification. Much like every other game between the duo ends if AJ is not supposed to win. In their matchup, AJ did the most heavy lifting during offense as well defense.

Angel Garza vs. Drew Gulak: Gulak was beaten by Garza via pinfall. Gulak seemed in control of the situation with an abdominal stretch. However, Garza turned things around and hit a wing clipper. Once the match was concluded, a rose was shoved into Gulak’s mouth by Garza.

24/7 Championship | Akira Tozawa vs R-Truth: Tozawa defeated R Truth via pinfall to win the title. Tozawa interrupted a backstage interview of Truth and pinned him down to win the title.

Kofi Kingston vs Randy Orton: Randy Orton was defeated by Kingston pinfall. Prior to the match, Riddle asked Orton to apologize to New Day. However, that did not happen and after the win, Riddle shoved Kingston to the floor. On the other hand, New Day was seen arguing with Orton.

Asuka vs Charlotte Flair: Flair was defeated by Asuka via pinfall. Before the match, Flair was told, she would have to beat Asuka to earn a title shot. However, the presence of Rhea Ripley at the ringside distracted Flair and she lost the match after getting pinned by Asuka.

Women’s Tag Team Championship | Natalya & Tamina (c) vs Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler: In the Women’s Tag Championship match, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler were defeated by Natalya and Tamina via pinfall. With the win, Natalya and Tamina retained their title.

Sheamus vs Ricochet: Sheamus defeated Ricochet via pinfall after a Brogue Kick. The rematch took place after Ricochet stole Sheamus’ hat and jacket at Backlash.

Damian Priest vs John Morrison: John Morrison was beaten by Damian Priest via pinfall in a lumberjack match. However, tonight there were no zombies and the Miz was also missing from the vent. Prior to the match, Morrison said that he did not have any information about his partner after the Miz was eaten by the zombie lumberjacks at Backlash.

