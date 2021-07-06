WWE RAW Results: Kofi Kingston Registers Huge Victory; Eva Marie's Winning Streak Continues

With just two weeks of WWE RAW left before the annual Money in the Bank (MITB) pay-per-view (PPV), much of Monday night was all about keeping things moving and making each feud more important. The Miz and John Morrison opened the show with MizTV, which saw the four participants in the men’s MITB match from Raw - Ricochet, John Morrison, Riddle and Drew McIntyre. While Riddle and Morrison, met for a rematch after both men were counted out during their encounter last week. Whereas Bobby Lashley teamed up with MVP to face Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston in a tag team match.

Here’s a look at everything that happened on this week’s edition of WWE Raw.

Ricochet vs John Morrison: Continuing their hostilities from the previous week, the duo had a nasty spill to the outside. However, Morrison picked up a win via a count-out after The Miz used his wheelchair to block Ricochet and delay him making it back into the ring.

Nikki A.S.H., Bliss, Naomi & Asuka vs Jax, Baszler, Doudrop and Eva Marie: After a basic collar and elbow tie-up and everyone took each other out. But the match came to an end when Nikki Ash countered a Samoan Drop from Jax but Nia’s second one gave them the win.

Mustafa Ali vs Mansoor: Following weeks of backstage interactions, the duo exchanged a series of takedowns and counters. In the end, Ali got his foot caught in the ropes, and Mansoor helped the referee get it free. Ali used the distraction to roll Mansoor up for a win.

Jinder Mahal vs Drew McIntyre: Both the powerhouses locked up and fought for control, but Mahal managed to hit McIntyre with a big suplex on the announce table. The Scottish Warrior hit a Glasgow Kiss and the Futureshock DDT before Veer and Shanky caused a disqualification win for McIntyre.

Lucha House Party vs Mace & T-Bar: It almost looked like Mace and T-Bar had secured the win, but with Gran Metalik’s stoppage, Dorado was able to bring T-Bar down with a Hurricanrana before picking up the win out of nowhere.

AJ Styles vs Riddle: As soon as Styles set up the finish, the Viking Raiders appeared at ringside and allowed Riddle to roll up Styles to score a quick pin.

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley duelled with a set of crutches: Flair was on a crutch for a promo when Ripley came out on a crutch of her own, mocking her. Both women kicked out the other’s crutch before they engaged in a fight with the crutches. However, Flair left the ring.

Elias & Cedric Alexander vs Jaxson Ryker & R-Truth: Akira Tozawa ran into the ring as the match was about to start and R-Truth failed to pin him. Meanwhile, the other title chasers followed Tozawa and Truth ran backstage with them, leaving the match. That left Ryker alone who took Alexander down, before Elias walked out of the ring and up the ramp. Ryker hit a big slam and pinned Alexander.

Bobby Lashley & MVP vs The New Day: In the final match of the night between The New Day and The Hurt Business, also witnessed the return of MVP to action. After all participants took turns to pin each other down, Woods took out Lashley on the outside before Kofi Kingston hit the Trouble in Paradise in the ring on MVP for the win.

