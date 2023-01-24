WWE Raw Results: Legends Return, Usos Defend Tag Team Title; Seth Rollins Vs Gunther

WWE celebrated the 30th anniversary of Raw by airing a special ‘Raw is XXX’ episode. The blockbuster episode featured appearances from several legends, two title matches and plenty of drama. Sami Zayn was acquitted at a Bloodline Tribal Court.

The dramatic Tribal Court saw Paul Heyman accusing Zayn of being a traitor and being involved in a conspiracy with Kevin Owens to take down Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief ultimately delivered a “not guilty" verdict. One of the title matches saw The Usos defend their undisputed WWE tag team championships against The Judgement Day’s Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio.

Here are the highlights of all the action from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The Usos vs Judgement Day (Undisputed Tag Team Championship)

The Raw Tag Team Championship match between Judgment Day and The Usos was perhaps the most impressive match of the night. Damian Priest and Jimmy Uso started for their teams. Jimmy got off to a good start. However, Priest was able to fight back when the fight spilled out of the ring. Neither team looked like dominating the other. Moreover, Jimmy appeared to hurt his leg in the middle of the match. Adam Pearce then came out and said if he can’t continue, The Usos will have to forfeit the match and the titles.

Sami Zayn then jumped in and offered to step in for Jimmy, which Pearce allowed. Rhea Ripley even interfered in the match in favour Dominik Mysterio. But Sami and Jey ultimately scored the win by landing the devastating 1D.

Bayley vs Becky Lynch

Fans were looking forward to a thrilling contest match between Bayley and Becky Lynch. However, Damage CTRL ambushed Becky Lynch while she was making her entrance for her steel cage match with Bayley. The attack left Lynch injured and the match couldn’t take place.

The Street Profits and Seth Rollins vs Imperium

This bout didn’t really live up to its billing. Everyone had their chance to get in and work for a couple of minutes, but the main battle was between Seth Rollins and GUNTHER. In the end, The Street Profits and Seth Rollins managed to defeat Imperium via pinfall.

Bianca Belair vs Sonya Deville

Bianca Belair dominated the proceedings in the early moments of the match. But Sonya Deville soon fought back by punching away at Belair’s midsection. Deville even managed to roll Belair for a two-count. However, Belair showed tremendous mental fortitude and turned the tables in the end. Belair executed the brutal KOD to register a decisive victory via pinfall.

Austin Theory vs Bobby Lashley (US Title)

The main event saw Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory lock horns in a blockbuster no-disqualification match. As soon as the bout started, The All Mighty pushed Theory to the corner and immediately gained an upper hand. When it looked like Lashley was going to have an easy road back to the title, Theory was able to turn things in his favour by using a fire extinguisher to spray Lashley in the face.

But Lashley fought back and managed to put Theory through a table. At that very moment, Brock Lesnar’s music hit and he made his way to the ring. Lesnar hit Lashley with an F5 and then hit Theory with the same move. However, Lesnar dropped Theory on top of Lashley which allowed Theory to score the pin and retain his title.

