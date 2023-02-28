WWE Raw Results: Lita And Becky Lynch Win WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

The latest edition of WWE Raw witnessed Brock Lesnar’s appearance on the show. Omos and MVP had challenged Lesnar last week to a bout at WrestleMania 39. Lesnar was out there last night to offer his response. The women’s tag team titles were put online in the last edition of Raw. Jimmy Uso also teamed up with Solo Sikoa to fight the Street Profits. In the women’s segment, Asuka was up against Carmella last night. WWE fans also got to experience the rivalry between Candice LeRae and Piper Niven as the two superstars squared up in the latest chapter of Raw. In the first bout of the night, one member of the Undisputed Tag Team Champions- Jimmy Uso took on the Street Profits.

Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa vs Street Profits

Last night’s WWE Raw kicked off with a match between Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa vs the Street Profits- Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. The encounter turned out to be an enthralling one as both sides looked strong and confident enough to score the win. The Street Profits did manage to get a bit more offensive at the fag end of the fixture but it proved too feeble to secure a win. Sikoa recorded a win for his side with a Samoan Spike to Dawkins.

Cody Rhodes vs Chad Gable

Alpha Academy’s Chad Gable was up against Royal Rumble 2023 winner Cody Rhodes in the second encounter of the night. Rhodes, quite unsurprisingly, emerged victorious but he would have certainly wanted to get the win in a more convincing fashion. The American Nightmare came up with Cross Rhodes for the pin to win.

Asuka vs Carmella

Asuka was up against Carmella ahead of her title match at WrestleMania. The match might not have been quite special but Asuka did manage to clinch a much-needed victory. Asuka applied the Asuka Lock as Carmella tapped for the finish.

Candice LeRae vs Piper Niven

Piper Niven did enjoy a towering presence in the match but it did not help her in securing a win. LeRae rolled Niven up for the pin.

Bobby Lashley vs Elias

Bobby Lashley had defeated Elias last week and the duo once again faced each other last night. However, the outcome did not change much this time either. Lashley delivered a power-packed Hurt Lock for the submission to record a win.

Otis vs Johnny Gargano

Otis dominated the early phase of the match against Johnny Gargano but failed to sustain the momentum. Gargano scripted a comeback to overpower Otis.

Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky vs Lita and Becky Lynch

In the main event of the night, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky defended the Women’s Tag Team Championship against Lita and Becky Lynch. The challengers exhibited a tremendous show to win the title. Lita pulled off a moonsault to register a phenomenal win.

