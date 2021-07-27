After an eventful last week, WWE RAW from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, advertised fallout from Nikki A.S.H’s shocking Money in the Bank cash-in from the previous week. This week’s episode also featured The All Mighty responding to the former world champion. The company also advertised a RAW Tag Team Championship rematch as The Viking Raiders challenged AJ Styles and Omos, among others.

The new RAW women’s champion Nikki A.S.H kicked-off the show with an in-ring promo. Charlotte Flair made her entry and vowed to get a rematch at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view (PPV) and take back the belt. Rhea Ripley also came out, but received a huge babyface reaction, meanwhile, Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce showed up to book a triple threat match at the upcoming PPV. Flair also wanted a match tonight which Nikki accepted immediately.

Here’s a look at all the action that happened on this week’s edition of RAW:

Damian Priest vs Sheamus: Both the superstars locked up and duelled for control until Sheamus hit a side headlock takeover. The duo exchanged a flurry of strikes and near fall attempts, before Priest hit his finisher and secured a win via pinfall.

Raw Tag Team Championship - AJ Styles and Omos vs Viking Raiders: The Viking Raiders were not fast enough in this bout, as Styles and Omos worked together to take out their opponents. In the end, Styles hit Erik with a springboard 450 splash from the top rope to end the proceedings.

Drew McIntyre vs Veer: Veer tried to take control, but the Scottish Warrior hit a shoulder tackle and a body slam. Jinder Mahal provided a distraction and tried to slip a chair to his friend, which McIntyre drove into Veer’s face with a Claymore kick. The referee called it a disqualification and declared McIntyre the winner.

Natalya and Tamina vs Eva Marie and Doudrop: A video from Lilly and Alexa Bliss played to distract Eva Marie, allowing Tamina to nail her with a superkick for a pinfall victory.

Karrion Kross vs Keith Lee: Keith Lee faced his second submission loss after Karrion Kross applied the cross jacket again and forced his opponent to tap out.

Mansoor and Mustafa Ali vs Mace and T-Bar: After a suicide tornado DDT by Ali, a distracted Mansoor hilariously immobilised Mace with a roll-up for a pinfall victory.

Bobby Lashley vs Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin: After Alexander and Benjamin made a brief comeback, Lashley took out Benjamin with a spear and a jackhammer. He laterhit Alexander with a dominator on top of Benjamin to pin both the opponents at the same time.

John Morrison vs Riddle: Both powerhouses locked up and had a nice exchange of counters and takedowns. Meanwhile, Omos and Styles provided the distraction at the end of the match. Omos broke Riddle’s scooter before Morrison hit a Starship Pain for the win.

Nikki A.S.H vs Charlotte Flair: In a reversal of roles, Flair made the new RAWwomen’s champion look like a child. She dominated A.S.H. for the majority of their fight before she avoided a top turnbuckle and turned it into a cover to score the pin.

24/7 Championship - Reginald vs R-Truth: The athleticism of Reginald was no match as Truth tried his offense. In the end,Reginald only needed a flipping senton to pick up the victory.

