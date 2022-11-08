WWE RAW Results: Nikki Cross Wins 24/7 Championship, Mia Yim Joins OC

WWE’s flagship event Crown Jewel saw some thrilling action and a few notable performances, but the only significant title change was Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai reclaiming the Women’s Tag Team Championships from Asuka and Alexa Bliss.

WWE superstars returned to the United States from Saudi Arabia, and the promotion now focuses on the Survivor Series: WarGames that is slated for November 26. The Monday Night RAW episode picked up the pieces from Crown Jewel and saw some aftermaths from the event.

Here are all the highlights from RAW’s aftershocks of Crown Jewel and the start of the buildup to the next major WWE spectacle:

Tag Team Action: Riddle and New Day vs Usos and Solo Sikoa

The Usos opened Raw with Solo Sikoa by their sides, but as soon as their track concluded, the crowd began clamoring for Sami Zayn. They boasted about their Crown Jewel victory before The New Day confronted them.

They discussed their impending tag championship encounter on Friday and how The New Day intends to maintain their record for the longest title reign by reclaiming the titles. Riddle finally joined them to make stoner jokes before a six-man tag match was set up.

Riddle, Xavier Woods, and Kofi Kingston dominated the first few minutes with swift tags and double-team maneuvers. Sikoa was the game-changer for his team. Every time it appeared that the baby faces might reclaim control, the executor of The Bloodline would assert his authority. Despite the best efforts of all six men, Sikoa was able to pin Riddle.

Singles Match: Baron Corbin vs Cedric Alexander

JBL made another appearance before Baron Corbin’s match against Cedric Alexander. The former Constable grabbed control very immediately by pushing Alexander about with his substantial power advantage. While Alexander did manage to get some big moves in, Corbin was able to catch him with The End of Days as a counter to take the victory.

Seth Rollins Promo, Mia Yim joins the OC

Seth Rollins entered the ring with a large grin on his face. Judgment Day arrived, and Finn Balor stated that he still carried a grudge towards Rollins for injuring him during the first-ever global championship battle a few years ago, thus he wanted a crack at the United States Championship.

The OC came before The Visionary could accept. Rollins backed out of the ring, allowing the warring groups to engage in a standoff. Styles stated that their feud is not finished, but The OC has eventually found someone to deal with Rhea Ripley. While a melee erupted at ringside, Mia Yim attacked The Nightmare.

Singles Match: Otis vs Elias

After defeating Chad Gable two weeks ago, Elias was given the opportunity to face his partner this week when he faced Otis. The blockbuster match saw two juggernauts of RAW clashing against each other. After their first clinch, the Dozer shoved Elias to the corner and knocked the crooner down with a shoulder block. Elias attempted to raise the huge man for a body slam but only got him an inch off the mat.

His second try resulted in his lifting Otis, but he was too heavy to handle. Elias backed up and nearly took the pin as a consequence. Gable provided a slight diversion, allowing Otis to hit the World’s Strongest Slam for the pin.

Singles Match: Shelton Benjamin vs Austin Theory

Austin Theory was up next for a matchup against Shelton Benjamin, which had been scheduled after they had a backstage altercation earlier in the day.

The Gold Standard wanted to teach the 25-year-old a lesson in respect, so he dominated the opening minute by staying one step ahead with his technical ability. Theory threw him into the middle turnbuckle to gain control. Theory won by raking his opponent’s eyes before striking A-Town Down for the victory.

Singles Match: The Miz vs Johnny Gargano

The Miz ran a promo suggesting Johnny Gargano lied during his big tell-all interview last week. He was enraged that his own father trusted Gargano above him. Johnny Wrestling stepped out and acknowledged to doing something deceptive, but not in the way that The Miz believes. He claimed that a Hollywood producer The Miz recently dined with was actually a private investigator with a concealed camera. He showed the clip to everyone.

Gargano began the fight by ducking numerous blows before landing a couple of his own, sending The A-Lister out of the ring to recuperate.

The contest grew increasingly competitive as it went. What began as a playful counter-exchange became a personal war between two guys who have come to despise one another. The former world champion could win by utilizing an item he discovered under the ring as a weapon while the referee was preoccupied. Dexter Lumis assaulted The Miz with a chair while he was celebrating, then rushed through the crowd to avoid security.

Main Event: Nikki Cross vs Dana Brooke

Cross had a backstage conversation with Damage CTRL that showed they were now on the same wavelength before she proceeded to the ring for a bout for the 24/7 Championships against Dana Brooke. The two combatants clashed in the middle of the night and annihilated each other. But Nikki was the overwhelming favorite. She not only secured the win but also took home the 24/7 championship. Bayley, Sky, and Kai were almost afraid to walk up the ramp with her. The night ended with Cross standing tall.

