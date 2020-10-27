WWE Raw Results, October 26: AJ Styles Beats Jeff Hardy in Survivor Series Qualifier

As the Hell in a Cell contest concluded, the night of October 26 WWE RAW kicked off with Drew McIntyre's introduction where he said he was morose to have lost the WWE Championship and was interrupted midway by Miz and John Morrison. The Miz went on about his Money in the Bank from the win last night and said that Drew had no reason to worry about defeating the WWE Champion. Miz and Morrison made fun of McIntyre and he punched them both and sent them out of the Ring.

With the conclusion of Hell in a Cell, the race for Survivor Series has begun. The build will start on tonight's edition of WWE RAW which will feature three qualifying matches and the winners will advance and be a part of Team Raw event on November 22.

Survivor Series Qualifying Match - AJ Styles vs Jeff Hardy

AJ Styles gloated again over his winning streak on RAW and was there with his bodyguard and complained about having to qualify, while calling Jeff Hardy a cheater. Initially in the match, Hardy was dominating and even tried a top rope dive on the outside but was caught by AJ's bodyguard. Post break didn't need much help from his bodyguard as he went to seal a win with a Phenomenal Forearm.

Result: AJ Styles def. Jeff Hardy

The Lucha House Party vs Drew Gulak and Akira Tozawa

Early in the match, Akira Tozawa and Drew Gulak were in control but Lince Dorado hit Gulak with a facebuster which left both struggling to stand. R-Truth rushed to the ring and escaped several attempts of pinfall on him from the other four competitors. Dorado then employed a superkick on Tozawa. Amidst the confusion, Gulak broke the pin before he went in for one himself. Lince came in and sneaked a win before Truth, who again dodged few more pin attempts on him and ran away backstage.

Result: The Lucha House Party def. Drew Gulak and Akira Tozawa

Survivor Series Qualifying Match - Keith Lee vs Elias

The match started with Lee interrupting Elias who was about to play his song after he said he was done with Jeff Hardy, who attacked him for revenge. Lee took out Elias with a big dive but after the break, both employed a series of high-octane moves on each other, before Lee was driven into the steel ring post. Elias was just about to end the match, but the Jeff Hardy's music distracted him and Lee hit the Spirit Bomb and won.

Result: Keith Lee def. Elias

Survivor Series Qualifying Match - Sheamus vs Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle was caught in another back breaker, however while recovering a hit from Broton, he ended up taking a huge knee strike. Sheamus off the rope kicked out an exploder suplex before Riddle hit Broton. Riddle then employed a sleeper which was broken by Sheamus, the Irishman then hit a Brogue Kick for a win.

Result: Sheamus def. Matt Riddle

RAW - Drew McIntyre vs. The Miz

Morrison started off with a distraction right off from the start and McIntyre who was still under last night's fall limped as he beat the Miz around the ring. Morrison then employed a cheap shot from outside the ring and went on attacking McIntyre's injured knee. McIntyre recovered and missed a Futureshock, before Morrison hit him with the Money in the Bank briefcase. McIntyre came back in the ring and took out Morrison with a Claymore on the Miz and picking up a win on RAW.

Result: Drew McIntyre def. The Miz

Survivor Series Qualifying match - Lana vs. Lacey Evans vs. Peyton Royce vs. Nikki Cross

Peyton Royce and Nikki Cross were dominating early on as Lana avoided a roundhouse kick from Royce but still ended up into the ring post. Lacey Evans was taken out by Royce before Nikki Cross took out Peyton Royce and employed a tornado DDT from outside the ring on Lacey Evans. Royce early got a fall on Evans, before she took both Cross and Evans with a top rope move. Lana won on RAW as she dragged Roycce out of the ring and pinned Cross down.

Result: Lana def. Nikki Cross, Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce-Qualifying Match for spot on Raw Women's Team