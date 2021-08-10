WWE RAW Results: Randy Orton Battles AJ Styles, Nikki A.S.H Returns to Winning Ways

Monday Night RAW from the Amway Center in Orlando saw Randy Orton making a return to the red brand in several weeks. While, Orton vs AJ Styles fight headlined as the show’s main event, Charlotte Flair had something to say about Nikki A.S.H. defeating her in a No Holds Barred match the previous week. Additionally, most of the action, had all the build-up for the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view (PPV) set for later this month in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Here’s a look at all the that happened on this week’s edition of RAW:

Baron Corbin vs Drew McIntyre: In the opening fight of the night, McIntyre was in total control from the onset, while Corbin had his chances, but it didn’t matter. In the end McIntyre nailed him with a Claymore for the win.

Karrion Kross vs Jeff Hardy: Kross finished the duel in no time after he countered a Twist of Fate and hit a Saito Suplex before locking Hardy in the Krossjacket for a submission victory.

Alexa Bliss vs Doudrop: A wink of a distraction from Lilly (Bliss’ doll) was enough to scare Duodrop and allow Bliss to secure the win with a quick roll-up.

Ricochet vs Sheamus: The non-title open challenge match saw both superstars took turns to get the upper hand. After a few close calls and near falls, Sheamus managed to drill Ricochet with a Brogue Kick for the win.

Damian Priest vs John Morrison: Priest defeated Morrison by hitting The Reckoning hit for the pin. The Miz tried to run interference and even sprayed water at Priest, however, it turned out to be not enough of a distraction before hitting his finish.

Right after the match, Sheamus came back out and Priest officially challenged him for the U.S. title at upcoming SummerSlam, which the Irishman quickly accepted.

T-Bar vs Mustafa Ali: T-Bar won the match via pinfall after hitting Ali off with a knee to the face. However, after the match Ali’s partner Mansoor saved him from additional damage by running in to take out T-Bar and Mace.

Nikki A.S.H. vs Rhea Ripley: The newly crowned Women’s RAW champion Nikki A.S.H won the match via disqualification after Charlotte Flair interrupted the proceedings. She first shoved Nikki off the top rope before attacking both women and posing with Nikki’s Raw women’s championship belt.

Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles: The main event of the night Orton defeated AJ Styles by hitting a huge RKO as Styles tried to jumped off the top rope to get the pin. Meanwhile, Riddle made an entry post-match and begged Orton to get the team back together, but Orton ended up hitting him with the RKO after pretending to hug him.

