WWE Raw Results: Randy Orton Defeats Big Show, Seth Rollins Emerges Winner Against Aleister Black

The latest follow-up edition of RAW on Monday, July 20 night gave a good open-to-close in-ring action with powerful matches. In one of the very major events, Randy Orton was up against The Big Show in an unsanctioned match set up.

Randy managed to overcome early charge from Big Show and eventually ended up winning the match. Even after he won the match, the legend killer gave an after match punt to The Big Show, leaving him down and out as the show came to an end.

On the other hand, ‘Monday Night Messiah’ Seth Rollins defeated Aleister Black with the help of Murphy.

WWE RAW Full Results

Seth Rollins vs Aleister Black: Seth Rollins defeated Aleister Black via pinfall. Murphy helped Seth Rollins in this match from ringside

Shelton Benjamin vs R-Truth: Shelton Benjamin defeated R Truth via pinfall to win the 24/7 championship title

Mustafa Ali, Cedric Alexander and Ricochet vs Bobby Lashley, MVP and Shelton Benjamin: Mustafa Ali, Cedric Alexander and Ricoche defeated Bobby Lashley, MVP and Shelton Benjamin via pinfall

Ruby Riott vs Peyton Royce: Ruby Riott defeated Peyton Royce via pinfall.

The Street Profits (c) vs Andrade and Angel Garza: The Street Profits defeated Andrade and Angel Garza via pinfall in a non-title match.

Kairi Sane vs Bayley (C): Kairi Sane defeated Bayley via pinfall in a non-title match

Randy Orton vs Big Show: Randy Orton defeated Big Show via pinfall