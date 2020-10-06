WWE RAW Results: Randy Orton Seeks Revenge on Drew McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell

Monday night RAW on WWE was kicked off with Randy Orton sitting backstage, recalling the incidents of Clash of Champions where he lost his title to Drew McIntyre. He said he remembered Big Show, Christian, Shawn Michaels, and Ric Flair beat him up and took him away in an ambulance. Orton now wants a rematch with McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell match. Moments later, McIntyre entered and attacked him before officials broke them off.

1. Zelina Vega, Lana & Natalya vs Asuka, Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke

A six-woman tag team match between Zelina Vega, Lana and Natalya versus Asuka, Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke marked the opening event. Natalya attempted to pin Brooke right in the beginning, but the latter kicked out and tagged Mandy. Meanwhile, Vega distracted Asuka outside the ring. Asuka finally got into the ring and took out Lana. Brooke also entered and cleared the ring. Mandy hit Lana with a knee strike and got the pin.

Result: Asuka, Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke def. Zelina Vega, Lana & Natalya vs Asuka

2. Seth Rollins & Murphy vs Dominik Mysterio & Humberto Carrillo

Rollins and Murphy are clearly not seeing eye to eye, as the latter wanted an apology, to which Rollins refused. Rollins reminded Murphy, being his disciple, should know his place. Amid the drama, Dominik and Humberto made their move. Rollins was taking them on alone, refusing to tag Murphy in, even as the latter stretched. Dominik smashed Rollins against the barricades. Humberto kicked Rollins and attempted a dive on Murphy, who hit him with a jumping knee strike.

Result: Seth Rollins & Murphy def. Dominik Mysterio & Humberto Carrillo

3. Braun Strowman vs Keith Lee

The fight quickly moved out of the ring when the two giants clashed. Braun tackled Lee against the barricades as they fell into the stands. The fight inched towards the entrance and off the stage while the tables and other equipment lay scattered.

Result: DNF

4. The Hurt Business vs Ricochet & Apollo Crews

Ricochet and Benjamin started the match with the latter delivering early blows. Ricochet managed to tag Crews while Lashley had also entered. Lashley and Shelton made quick work of the two and trapped Crews in the Hurt Lock.

Result: The Hurt Business def. Ricochet & Apollo Crew

5. Nia Jax & Shayna Bazsler vs. The Riott Squad

The tag team champions Nia and Shayna took on the Riot Squad for a title match. Riott and Morgan started off well as they took on Jax, but she managed to pull herself out of it and tagged Shayna. An intense battle ensued. At one point, the Riot Squad almost managed to pin Shayna. But in the end, Riott tapped out to free herself from Khirifuda Clutch.

Result: Nia Jax & Shayna Bazsler def. The Riott Squad

6. Mustafa Ali vs MVP

MVP came out swinging until Ali managed to regain his balance and push him out of the ring. The match was then interrupted as the Hurt Business entered the scene and soon after Retribution surrounded the ring. The match could not go on.