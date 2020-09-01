WWE RAW Results: Randy Orton Sets Up Fight with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash of Champions

WWE RAW was an action-packed affair on Monday night as Randy Orton beat out a stiff challenge from Keith Lee and Seth Rollins in a triple threat match, to earn a shot at the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash of Champions.
Earlier in the night, the WWE RAW kicked off with Randy Orton being furious that he isn't getting a direct rematch against Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. Orton found himself shut cut short by Keith Lee, who was ambushed by Dolph Ziggler.
The intervention set off a match between Dolph Ziggler and Keith Lee, and even though 'The Showoff' threw everything at 'The Limitless One ', it was the later that walked away with the win and advanced to the main event of the night.
Next was the qualifier between Kevin Owens, Aleister Black and Randy Orton. It was 'The Viper' , with a few strategic RKOs, claimed his spot in the the Triple Threat Match.
In the last qualifier,'The Monday Night Messiah' Seth Rollins defeated Dominik Mysterio, son of Rey Mysterio, for a place in the main event.
EXCLUSIVE: How is @RandyOrton heading into #WWEClash for a #WWETitle bout with @DMcIntyreWWE? #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/rKmKkAgClh
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) September 1, 2020
WWE RAW FULL RESULTS:
Keith Lee defeated Dolph Ziggler to advance to the Triple Threat Match
Mickie James, Natalya and Lana confronted Asuka
Mickie James defeated Lana
Randy Orton defeated Kevin Owens to advance to the Triple Threat Match
Cedric Alexander & The Viking Raiders defeated The Hurt Business
The Riott Squad defeated The IIconics to earn a WWE Women's Tag Team Title opportunity; The IIconics must disband
Seth Rollins defeated Dominik Mysterio to advance to the Triple Threat Match
Riddick Moss defeated Titus O'Neil in Raw Underground
R-Truth defeated Akira Tozawa to become 24/7 Champion
RETRIBUTION struck against The Street Profits and Andrade & Angel Garza
Jessamyn Duke knocked out Billie Kay on Raw Underground
The Hurt Business brutalized Apollo Crews, Ricochet & Cedric Alexander in Raw Underground
Randy Orton defeated Keith Lee and Seth Rollins to earn a WWE Championship Match at WWE Clash of Champions