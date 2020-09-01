WWE RAW Results: Randy Orton Sets Up Fight with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash of Champions

WWE RAW was an action-packed affair on Monday night as Randy Orton beat out a stiff challenge from Keith Lee and Seth Rollins in a triple threat match, to earn a shot at the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash of Champions.

Earlier in the night, the WWE RAW kicked off with Randy Orton being furious that he isn't getting a direct rematch against Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. Orton found himself shut cut short by Keith Lee, who was ambushed by Dolph Ziggler.

The intervention set off a match between Dolph Ziggler and Keith Lee, and even though 'The Showoff' threw everything at 'The Limitless One ', it was the later that walked away with the win and advanced to the main event of the night.

Next was the qualifier between Kevin Owens, Aleister Black and Randy Orton. It was 'The Viper' , with a few strategic RKOs, claimed his spot in the the Triple Threat Match.

In the last qualifier,'The Monday Night Messiah' Seth Rollins defeated Dominik Mysterio, son of Rey Mysterio, for a place in the main event.

WWE RAW FULL RESULTS:

Keith Lee defeated Dolph Ziggler to advance to the Triple Threat Match

Mickie James, Natalya and Lana confronted Asuka

Mickie James defeated Lana

Randy Orton defeated Kevin Owens to advance to the Triple Threat Match

Cedric Alexander & The Viking Raiders defeated The Hurt Business

The Riott Squad defeated The IIconics to earn a WWE Women's Tag Team Title opportunity; The IIconics must disband

Seth Rollins defeated Dominik Mysterio to advance to the Triple Threat Match

Riddick Moss defeated Titus O'Neil in Raw Underground

R-Truth defeated Akira Tozawa to become 24/7 Champion

RETRIBUTION struck against The Street Profits and Andrade & Angel Garza

Jessamyn Duke knocked out Billie Kay on Raw Underground

The Hurt Business brutalized Apollo Crews, Ricochet & Cedric Alexander in Raw Underground

Randy Orton defeated Keith Lee and Seth Rollins to earn a WWE Championship Match at WWE Clash of Champions