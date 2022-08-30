WWE RAW Results: Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah Crowned Women's Tag Team Champions

WWE’s Clash at the Castle pay-per-view event is just around the corner resulting in the majority of the segments on Monday Night RAW designed to hype the upcoming event. The enthralling episode from August 29, saw the legendary wrestler Kurt Angle mark his return after a long hiatus.

Elsewhere, The Usos returned to Raw with Sami Zayn to represent The Bloodline. In an interesting match card, Riddle and Seth Rollins clashed while Bobby Lashley squared up against The Miz. The excruciating final of the Women’s Tag team Title came to a conclusion when Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai faced Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah.

Catch the complete highlights from an action-packed episode of Monday Night Raw:

Opening Match: Judgment Day vs AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler and AJ Styles made their way to the ring for the first match of the night against Finn Balor and Damien Priest of Judgment Day. The Showoff and The Prince took the field for their respective teams and had a fast-paced exchange.

Styles and Priest were tagged in around the same time, so they were both fresh and ready to pounce on each other with ferocity. Judgment Day was able to recover and win the opening bout of the night after the Archer of Infamy hit the Showoff with a massive chokeslam, to secure an easy pinfall.

Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Bianca Belair vs Local Talents

In the following match, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Bianca Belair faced three indie wrestlers. Each one was taken down by the experienced trio as they proved to be too good for the newbie wrestlers. The match was only a few minutes long and ended with Asuka forcing one of the other women to tap out. This was a great show for the winners, but it was also a little random.

Kurt Angle Returns, Alpha Academy vs Street Profits

Kurt Angle entered the ring after a long hiatus and was received with huge applause by the crowd. However, the veteran was quickly interrupted by Chad Gable and Otis. Gable talked about idolizing and being inspired by Angle, but things escalated from there.

A few fiery words from both ends resulted in Angle and Gable nearly fighting. This prompted The Street Profits to challenge Alpha Academy to a match. Gable agreed on the condition that Angle agrees to join his team if they won.

The spat transitioned to a high-octane match with Montez Ford and Otis taking centre stage. After a short burst of offence from Ford, the Dozer hit a big powerslam to take control. Both teams had their moments, but the Profits had the more exciting ones. Ford usually has more of them, but Dawkins has improved so much that he was just as entertaining to watch.

Ford ended up reversing Gable’s Ankle Lock, but Otis saved his partner from tapping out. Ford then hit a huge splash on Gable to get the pin and the victory.

1v1 Match: Bobby Lashley vs The Miz

As expected, Lashley quickly took control of the match. Miz’s t-shirt was ripped off by the US champion before he hit him with a vertical suplex.

Ciampa assisted The Miz in gaining the upper hand at ringside, but the former WWE champion was still on the lookout for Lumis. It didn’t take long for The All Mighty to regain his composure and resume his dominance over his opponent.

Lumis appeared in the crowd but quickly vanished before The Miz could react. This allowed Lashley to use the Hurt Lock to secure the victory.

1v1 Match: Jey Uso vs Kevin Owens

The Usos and Sami Zayn appeared at the Castle for a promo for The Bloodline and Clash, but they were soon joined by Kevin Owens. KO attempted to remind his friend of his abilities but instead ended up in an argument with Jey Uso. This resulted in them playing a singles match.

We saw both men pull off some big moves that took a lot out of them. Jey hit a superkick and a Uso Splash, but Owens kicked out. After a massive frog splash, Jey was able to kick out. When the Usos asked Zayn to use the steel chair, he had second thoughts. He hesitated to hit Owens when he had the opportunity, allowing Owens to hit the Stunner for the victory.

WWE Women’s Tag team Final: Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah vs Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai

The main event of the evening was the Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament finals, which pitted Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai against Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah. Sky and Aliyah started for their respective teams and traded a few quick near-falls before Rodriguez tagged in to replace her partner.

Aliyah was barely involved at times, especially after she was taken out at ringside because the powerhouse did most of the heavy lifting for her team. Asuka, Bliss, and Belair chased Bayley away from the ring while Aliyah snuck back in and won with a roll-up pinfall to be crowned as the new WWE Women’s Tag team Champions.

