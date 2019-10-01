WWE Raw Results, Recap: Brock Lesnar Goes on Rampage, Bray Wyatt Sends a Message

This week's new and revamped Raw saw Rey Mysterio kicking off the show ahead of his scheduled universal title match against Seth Rollins. The evening saw Mysterio thank his son Dominick, who was seated ringside, for helping motivate him to earn this opportunity.

However, he was quickly interrupted by Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman. As Mysterio ripped the microphone away from Heyman, Lesnar went on a rampage. He delivered multiple F5s and suplexes to Rey before turning his attention to Dominick.

Mysterio's son was also rammed into the ring post and ate multiple suplexes himself. Heyman later apologised but said the McMahons were to blame for bringing Lesnar to Raw knowing he was in fight mode.

The universal champion Seth Rollins said he does not know how to plan for someone like The Fiend Bray Wyatt bit plans to survive and prevail.

The evening also saw Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan appear on the Miz TV and it was announced that WWE will be heading back to Saudi Arabia on Thursday, October 31 for another Crown Jewel event.

Team Hogan will take Team Flair in a 5-on-5 match on the show, with Seth Rollins being revealed as Hogan's captain while Randy Orton will serve as Flair's captain.

The match was to be followed by a bout between Rollins and Orton but Baron Corbin interrupted and the heels beat down the universal champion. Rusev was out to make the save, and the babyfaces stood tall and posed with Hogan at the top of the stage.

Here's what else happened on Raw

Universal Championship - Seth Rollins (c) vs. Rusev ended in a no contest when Bobby Lashley's music interrupted as he was making his return from injury. Lashley brought out an also returning Lana, and the two began to passionately make out on stage as a dejected Rusev looked on. The Field made his presence felt and laid down Rollins.

What else happened on Raw?

- Sasha Banks defeated Alexa Bliss via pinfall

- Raw Tag Team Championship -- Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler (c) defeated Heavy Machinery via pinfall

- The Viking Raiders def. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson via pinfall

- Ricochet defeated Cesaro via pinfall

- United States Championship -- AJ Styles (c) defeated Cedric Alexander via pinfall

- Lacey Evans def. Natalya via pinfall

The evening also saw another episode of "Firefly Funhouse" where Wyatt said he has a good feeling that "he" will be back but Rollins won't be so fortunate. Wyatt fired off a "Let me in!" before signing off with laughter to end the segment.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.