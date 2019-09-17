WWE Raw Results, Recap: Hell in a Cell Matches Set, The Fiend Issues Statement, King of the Ring Finds Winner

Barely hours after WWE Clash of the Champions 2019 got over with Bray Watt's The Fiend making a statement at the end of the show, Monday Night Raw touched down in Knoxville, the home of Glenn Jacobs, aka Kane for a thrilling three-hour show following close to the heels of the pay-per-view in a new buildup for the Hell in a Cell PPV which is in less than three weeks on October 6.

The evening started with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt challenging Seth Rollins for the universal championship. On Monday, Wyatt's stalking of Seth Rollins and his making a statement on a legend, merely intensified their Hell in a Cell bout.

The evening commenced with Rollins kickstarting the show, saying he was disappointed in losing the tag team titles while also putting over Braun Strowman's performance in the main event. He then turned his attention to The Fiend and confirmed their universal title match at Hell in a Cell, inside the cell.

Rollins' announcement was followed by Wyatt appearing on the Titantron in the "Firefly Funhouse" segment to tell Rollins that he will see him in hell.

The evening saw another 'Firefly Funhouse' where Wyatt was seen decorating his "wall of friends" with pictures of his victims, including, Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, Finn Balor and Jerry "The King" Lawler. Wyatt went on to hang a picture of Rollins as well.

The highlight of the evening, however, was when Seth Rollins defeated Robert Roode via disqualification after Dolph Ziggler made the save for his WWE Raw tag team championship partner.

As Rollins looked like he would get the upper hand, the OC made their way out. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson hit the Magic Killer on Rollins and AJ Styles followed up with a Styles Clash. However, hometown here, and Mayor Glenn Jacobs, aka Kane, was soon in to make the save.

As Kane was about to summon the signature flames from the ring posts, he was instead paid a visit by The Fiend, who took down the legend with the Mandible Claw before getting in the face of the fallen Rollins.

The evening also saw the 2019 King of the Ring finals, with Baron Corbin defeating Chad Gable via pinfall with the End of Days to win the tournament.

Here's what else happened of Monday Night Raw:

Braun Strowman destroyed both new Raw tag team champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode as well as newly-minted SmackDown tag team champions The Revival, when he interrupted their tag team champions summit.

The OC def. Cedric Alexander & The Viking Raiders via pinfall after Styles connected with the Phenomenal Forearm onto Alexander.

The Street Profits hosted a gender reveal party for Maria Kanellis. She announced that she would be having a boy, and also claimed that Ricochet is the father. This led to Mike Kanellis slapping Ricochet, leading to a match where Ricochet def. Mike Kanellis via pinfall after the Recoil.

Rusev defeated Mike Kanellis via submission with the Accolade. Maria emerged following her husband's loss to reveal that the returning "Bulgarian Brute" was actually the father of her child.

24/7 Championship -- Glenn Jacobs defeated R-Truth via pinfall to win the title at Neyland Stadium.

Rey Mysterio def. Cesaro via pinfall after a Canadian Destroyer.

24/7 Championship -- R-Truth def. Glenn Jacobs via pinfall to win the title.

Lacey Evans def. Dana Brooke via submission with the Sharpshooter.

The evening also saw Sasha Banks and Bayley defeat Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss via submission in a non-title match after Banks made Cross tap to the Banks Statement. Following the match, Banks and Bayley set out to inflict more damage to Cross, before Becky Lynch ran in to save the day with a chair. However, she soon found herself to be outnumbered, but Charlotte Flair came out and took out Bayley on the ramp with a boot. Back in the ring, Lynch hit Banks with a chair shot to the back. Banks went on to challenge Lynch to a rematch at Hell in a Cell, which the Raw Women’s Champion accepted shortly thereafter.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.