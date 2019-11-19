WWE Raw Results, Recap: Triple H Invites Kevin Owens to NXT; WWE Championship Match at Survivor Series Gets New Stipulation

With barely six days left for WWE Survivor Series 2019, Monday night's go-home edition of Raw saw some important storyline developments. The evening also saw WWE NXT continue with their invasion on the other brands. The evening saw some amazing in-ring action from Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, while Seth Rollins too had an interesting match against Andrade. Kevin Owens was issued an invitation by Triple H to join WWE NXT, while the match for the WWE Championship between Brock Lesnar and Rey Mysterio got all the more interesting, thanks to a new stipulation.

Becky Lynch started off the evening with an in-ring promo, where she said she did not care about brand supremacy and that of someone wanted a fight, there was no need to wait till Survivor Series. Her promo was interrupted by the IIconics who were upset at being left off from the Survivor Series team for Raw. Charlotte Flair soon entered the picture, revealing she was the captain of the match at the pay-per-view.

A tag team match between the four saw Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch defeat The IIconics via submission when Flair made Billie Kay tap to the Figure Eight. Following the match, Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke hit the ring and attacked The IIconics. As Lynch and Flair ran in for the save, they escaped. Flair and Lynch tried to follow them, but were stopped by the security, one of whom received a punch from Lynch.

The evening also saw Seth Rollins defeat Andrade via disqualification when Lucha House Party invaded on SmackDown's behalf and attacked Rollins on the outside. They turned their attention to Andrade next, but Rollins and the former were able to fight them off.

The evening also saw Triple H try to recruit his former NXT champion back to the brand, which led to an all-out brawl when a group of stars led by Cedric Alexander and Ricochet emerged to fight the NXT stars surrounding Owens.

Here's what else happened on Monday Night Raw:

- Humberto Carrillo defeated Karl Anderson via pinfall.

- Bobby Lashley defeated No Way Jose.

- Buddy Murphy defeated Akira Tozawa via pinfall.

- Erick Rowan defeated Alex Malcolm.

- Asuka defeated Natalya via pinfall.

The evening also saw The Viking Raiders versus Randy Orton and Ricochet for the Raw Tag team Championship end in no contest when a slew of SmackDown stars rushed the ring and attacked all four competitors. They were soon followed by NXT stars.

Raw stars, led by Rollins joined the brawl too, but NXT eventually won with their numbers. Triple H issued a statement from the ring, saying they will prove NXT to be the superior brand on Survivor Series as well as saying that the doors to NXT will be open for Raw and SmackDown stars and they are welcome to bring everything they have on Wednesday.

In a separate segment, Paul Heyman appeared on screen and proposed the WWE title match on Sunday will now be no holds barred and no disqualification, which Mysterio accepted.

