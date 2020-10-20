WWE RAW Results: Retribution Makes an Enemy in The Fiend; AJ Styles Beats Matt Riddle 

On the night of October 19, WWE Raw started with the introduction of The Fiend (Bray Wyatt) by Alexa Bliss in the ring. Retribution along with its new leader Mustafa Ali also came to the ring, surrounding the two who were already at the stage. The lights went off and that’s when Alexa and The Fiend escaped the ring.

1. The Hurt Business vs Retribution

In the match between the eight men from the two sides, Retribution could not perform well. Bobby Lashley from The Hurt Business dropped Retribution’s T Bar with a flatliner.

Result: The Hurt Business defeated Retribution

2. AJ Styles vs Matt Riddle

In the beginning, Riddle was looking strong but was caught by the bodyguard of Styles. Riddle hit the German Suplex but Styles was able to collect himself. Towards the end, Styles' new bodyguard distracted Riddle and the former was able to hit Styles Clash on Riddle, winning the match.

Result: AJ Styles defeated Matt Riddle

3. Asuka (c) vs Lana

In the WWE Raw Women’s Championship match, Asuka tried for the Asuka Lock on Lana. The latter tried to kick Asuka in the face but the current women champion hit Lana back and finally locked her and came out as the winner.

Result: Asuka (c) defeated Lana

4. Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax vs Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs Lacey Evans & Peyton Royce vs The Riott Squad

Initially in the match, the riot squad dominated but Nia Jax was able to put on a fight. In the middle of the ring, Shayna cleared the way and Nia hit the Samaon Drop on Lacey.

Result: Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax won the Fatal 4-Way tag match

5. Kofi Kingston vs Sheamus

Starting out strong, Sheamus hit Kofi, dropping him outside. But then Kofi was able to hit a huge double stomp. Sheamus tried a Cloverleaf on Kofi but he made it into a pin attempt. Finally, Kofi hit a big move and won the match.

Result: Kofi Kingston defeated Sheamus

6. Heavy Machinery vs Miz & Morrison

In the match, Otis was able to pull Miz down and Morrison was sent out of the ring. Miz was hit by a Hurricanrana by Otis. Later, he got support from the Lucha House Party and won the match.

Result: Heavy Machinery defeated Miz & Morrison

7. Braun Strowman vs Keith Lee

Braun threw Keith out of the ring but then the latter continued to dominate Braun. With the help of Big Boot, Braun took Keith down.

Result: Braun Strowman defeated Keith Lee