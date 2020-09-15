WWE Raw Results: Retribution Makes its Presence Felt in Main Event Between Drew McIntyre and Keith Lee

This week on Monday Night Raw, Keith Lee was given a chance at his first main roster title match when he faced off with WWE champion Drew McIntyre. However, the challenger's moment under the limelight was stolen when Retribution ran in and attacked both men before being confronted by The Hurt Business. Even though by the end of the night both Lee and McIntyre would stand tall side-by-side, a lot of remained to be seen between the two.

McIntyre opened the show by taunting Randy Orton over hitting him three Claymore last weeks before issuing a challenge for an ambulance match against Orton at Clash of Champions. However, Adam Pearce walked in to announce that Orton may not be medically clear to wrestle. This led to Lee earning a chance at a title shot at the pay-per-view if he was able to defeat the champ at the main event of the night.

Interestingly enough, the main event ended in no-contest when Retribution attacked midway in the match. The hard-hitting action saw Lee ruthlessly target McIntyre's fractured jaw before the unwarranted interruption. The Hurt Business ran in to make the save but they were outnumbered roughly three-to-one. However, both challenger and the champion turned the tables with simultaneous dives onto everyone outside the ring, standing tall as the show went off air.

The other big match of the night was between Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio inside a cage, with the veteran defeating the next gen superstar with consecutive stomps.

The match saw Buddy Murphy run in early and slide a kendo stick inside the cage to Rollins to give him an added advantage. However, Rey Mysterio even the odds by sliding his own stick into the cage to his son. As Dominik was making his way towards the open cage door, Rey tried to help him, but was pulled away by Murphy. Murphy slammed the cage door shut, which accidentally hit Rollins instead. However, soon after Rollins was able to turn the match by hitting two stomps on Dominik for the victory.

Here's what else happened on Monday Night Raw:

The Street Profits defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro via pinfall.

Andrade and Angel Garza brawled backstage.

Cedric Alexander defeated Ricochet via pinfall.

Raw Women's Champion Asuka defeated Mickie James.

Bobby Lashley defeated Erik via submission.

Kevin Owens defeated Alistair Black via pinfall.

The Riott Squad defeated Natalya and Lana via pinfall.

The evening also saw Braun Strowman make his Raw Underground debut as he dominated a match between Riddick Moss and Dolph Ziggler. Titus O'Neil tried to fight Strowman but was choked out. Dabba-Kato stepped into the ring to face Strowman but was stopped by Shane McMahon to end the segment.