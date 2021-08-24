WWE Raw Results: Riddle Stuns AJ Styles; Bobby Lashley's Awaits His Next Challenger

Days after retaining his World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) title against Goldberg at World Wrestling at the SummerSlam, the hunt for Bobby Lashley’s new challenger has begun in Raw. And, on Monday’s night’s Raw episode, two contenders were identified to challenge Lashley for his WWE title. The first man to challenge Lashley was United States champion, Damian Priest.

Priest recently hogged media headlines following his emphatic win over Sheamus at SummerSlam. However, the fight between Lashley and Priest was cut short by Sheamus’s interference. Sheamus’s interruption led to a tag team match with Damian Priest teaming up with Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley tagging with Sheamus.

In another high profile encounter, AJ Styles took on Riddle. The viewers also saw the Miz in action as he faced Xavier Woods in an anticipating fight. In the women’s tag team match, Nikki A.S.H and Rhea Ripley faced Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in an entertaining battle.

Meanwhile, Doudrop was attacked by Eva Marie backstage during an interview. After beating Doudrop, Marie was also heard yelling “I made you."

Here we take a look at highlights from Monday night’s episode:

Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley and Sheamus: McIntyre and Priest won the match by pinfall against Lashley and Sheamus. However, after the match, Sheamus was angry as Lashley walked out of the ring in the middle of the ring. At the end of the match, Sheamus was also seen confronting Lashley in his locker room. He even went on to say that nothing will make him happier than beating the WWE champion in the ring.

Karrion Kross vs Ricochet: In a very short match, Kross defeated Ricochet via submission.

Xavier Woods vs The Miz: Woods defeated The Miz via pinfall with a roll-up.

Monsoor vs Jinder Mahal: Mahal lost the match to Monsoor via disqualification.

Nikki A.S.H. & Rhea Ripley vs Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler: Nikki and Ripley won the match against Nia and Baszler via pinfall.

Riddle vs AJ Styles: In the main event, Style defeated Riddle via pinfall.

