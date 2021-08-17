WWE Raw Results: RK-Bro Officially Reunite, Goldberg Spears Bobby Lashley while Rhea Ripley Faces Nikki A.S.H.

WWE’s Monday Night Raw acted as the go-home show as it prepares for the biggest party of the summer — the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view (PPV). In addition to pushing the storylines, Monday night’s episode also led to multiple matches being added to the card.Ahead of the massive PPV event, among the highlights was the announcement of Randy Orton and Riddle — officially reunited as RK-Bro. The duo will face off with AJ Styles and Omos. Before their clash over the WWE Championship at SummerSlam, a singles match between Alexa Bliss and Eva Marie was also made official for the PPV.

The show also advertised Drew McIntyre taking on Veer and Shanky in a handicap match. In addition, Goldberg cut a promo to end the show with his confrontation with Bobby Lashley. He officially introduced his son Gage Goldberg to the crowd and said he wanted his son to see who his father really is at SummerSlam. Meanwhile, Lashley and the MVP made an interruption and began making their way to the ring. Lashley and Goldberg got into a verbal battle, but when the former tried to take a cheap shot, he had to eat a spear for his offensive, before the Goldbergswalked away.

Here’s a look at all the that happened on Monday Night RAW:

AJ Styles vs Riddle: As Omos was already set to face Orton, Styles and Riddle agreed to clash in their own one-on-one match. While Omos provided the distraction, Styles used it to hit his trademark Style Clash for the pin. Just before the match, Riddle appealed Randy Orton to reform RK-Bro when he was interrupted by Styles and Omos. However, Orton was nowhere to be seen around Riddle’s ringside for the match.

Nikki A.S.H. vs Rhea Ripley: After tossing each other for control, Ripley hit a huge big boot and got the Riptide for an easy win. Charlotte Flair was on commentary to watch her SummerSlam competitors battle out. However, Nikki was devastated after her loss and unloaded on Ripley and Flair at ringside. The brawl ended when Flair was tossed from the ring.

Drew McIntyre vs Veer & Shanky: While the opponents took turns to defeat McIntyre, it didn’t last long. The Scottish Warrior soon took control of the handicap match and pinned Shanky with a Claymore for the victory. Additionally, the result means Veer and Shanky will be barred from ringside at SummerSlam.

Damian Priest vs The Miz: After an appearance on Moist TV, The Miz pretended to be hurt before unloading on Priest. But John Morrison’s distraction allowed Priest to hit a clothesline followed by the Brogue Kick for the win.

Mace vs Mansoor: Mace had his opponent pinned when Mustafa Ali hit a dropkick to allow Mansoor to reverse pinning combination to get the win.

Omos vs Randy Orton: Omos mostly dominated the match, however, AJ Styles interfered and kicked Orton while he was down, earning Omos a disqualification. After the match, Orton and Riddle patched up and announced that “RK-Bro is back."

Karrion Kross vs Jeff Hardy: After enduring an attack backstage by Kross, Hardy hardly had a chance in the ring. He had no choice but to tap out when Kross locked him in a Krossjacket submission.

Charlotte Flair & Nia Jax vs Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H.: After being upset with the post-match attack earlier in the show, Charlotte Flair was given an opportunity to have a tag match. She tagged herself in to steal the pin with Natural Selection, before Nia Jax could finish things off.

