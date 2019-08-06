WWE Raw Results: Roman Reigns Attacked Again, Goldberg Returns for SummerSlam 2019

With just six days left for WWE's second biggest show of the year, SummerSlam 2019, Monday Night Raw was a lot of build-up for 'The Biggest Party of the Summer' and had quite a few shocking moments including the return of Goldberg, a second beatdown of Seth Rollins at the hands of Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and the women's division seeing the tag-team title change hands.

Samoa Joe opened WWE Raw by interrupting the show's theme song to declare that he had nothing to do with Reigns' attack last week on WWE SmackDown. Later, Joe threatened to shut down Raw if he was not given an apology by Reigns. The evening also saw Joe verbally accosting Reigns in the parking lot moments before Reigns car got slammed by a second vehicle before driving away. Joe frantically called for help and demanded that Reigns stay down before Triple H stepped in to make sure Reigns was unharmed.

Here's what else happened on WWE Monday Night Raw

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair defeated Trish Stratus and Natalya via disqualification after Natalya refused to break her sharpshooter despite Lynch reaching the ropes.

Andrade defeated Rey Mysterio via pinfall.

The 24/7 title changed hands twice, first during Maria Kanellis' OBGYN visit when her husband Mike Kanellis pinned her for the belt and secondly, when Kanellis was rolled up from behind by R-Truth, who was dressed as an old woman, to secure his 11th reign as champion.

The Viking Raiders defeated Jay Alexander and Eric Abraham via pinfall.

Drew McIntyre and Cedric Alexander wrestled to a no contest because of interference from The Fiend.

The O.C. defeated The New Day and Ricochet via pinfall in a six-man tag team match thanks to a late referee distraction by Styles.

Women's Tag Team Championship -- Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defeated The Kabuki Warriors (via pinfall), The Iconics (c) and Fire and Desire in a fatal four-way elimination match to win the titles.

The evening also saw Paul Heyman join Brock Lesnar for an in-ring promo, when out came a limping Rollins, and was intercepted by Lesnar who stomped on his efforts to get back up and keep fighting. Even though Lesnar closed with a pair of F5's and walked out, Rollins refused medical help and delivered an in-ring promo of his own, where he said he will beat Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2019.

The evening's show concluded with a contract signing on MizTV which Ziggler did not read the fine print before signing and The Miz revealed that Ziggler's real opponent for Sunday would be none other than Goldberg. The wrestling superstar signed the contract, and as Ziggler escaped, he walked into Sweet Chin Music from HBK Shawn Michaels on the ramp.

