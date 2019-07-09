WWE RAW Results: Roman Reigns Gets Surprise Tag Partner, Paul Heyman Hints Brock Lesner's Extreme Rules Return

The second week of Paul Heyman helming the flagship Monday night show and mere days away from Extreme Rules, RAW that aired from Newark, New Jersey was a mixed bag of matches with a few highlights and the occasional misses.

The evening was supposed to see the bout between Roman Reigns and a surprise partner with Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. Throughout the night, the latter duo were seen trolling in their search for Reigns' partner for the main event, approaching a garbage man, beer vendor and eventually a janitor named Gary who despite having a severe limp agreed to merely stand on the apron for the contest for a sum of USD 5000. Gary accepted, with the added condition that he wears a mask to ease his pressure seeing as McMahon and McIntyre are so recognizable.

Prior to the match, McMahon and McIntyre brought out Gary "The GOAT" Garbutt under the mask, but during the bout it seemed he was someone else as he engaged in an aerial onslaught on both McMahon and McIntyre. Even though he was eventually caught with a devastating Claymore kick from McIntyre before McMahon slid into the pinfall, the evening ended with Reigns standing tall in the ring along with his mystery partner, who turned out to be none other than former cruiserweight champion Cedric Alexander.

Here's what else happened on RAW:

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch defeated Andrade and Zelina Vega in a mixed tag elimination match, following which they were subject to a beat down in the hands of Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans.

The Usos and The Miz defeated The Revival and Elias 2-1 in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

Rey Mysterio returned, issued an open challenge and was defeated by Bobby Lashley.

Cesaro defeated No Way Jose via submission.

The Viking Raiders defeated Colin Justin and Devin Justin (enhancement talent) via pinfall.

Ricochet defeated Luke Gallows via pinfall.

Ricochet defeated Karl Anderson via pinfall.

Nikki Cross defeated Bayley in a beat the clock challenge.

The evening also saw The Street Profits cut two entertaining promos backstage hyping up Extreme Rules. 24/7 champion Drake Maverick was seen hiding out backstage with his wife Renee Michelle while Paul Heyman cut a brief in-ring promo where he initially led everyone to believe Brock Lesnar would definitely be cashing in the Money in the Bank contract at Extreme Rules on either Rollins or Kofi Kingston. Heyman, however, went on to admit, that he could very well be saying something untrue.