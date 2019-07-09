WWE RAW Results: Roman Reigns Gets Surprise Tag Partner, Paul Heyman Hints Brock Lesner's Extreme Rules Return
WWE RAW results: Roman Reigns fought Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre with a surprise partner. Brock Lesnar might be making a return at Extreme Rules.
Roman Reigns fought with a mystery partner. (Photo Credit: WWE)
The second week of Paul Heyman helming the flagship Monday night show and mere days away from Extreme Rules, RAW that aired from Newark, New Jersey was a mixed bag of matches with a few highlights and the occasional misses.
The evening was supposed to see the bout between Roman Reigns and a surprise partner with Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. Throughout the night, the latter duo were seen trolling in their search for Reigns' partner for the main event, approaching a garbage man, beer vendor and eventually a janitor named Gary who despite having a severe limp agreed to merely stand on the apron for the contest for a sum of USD 5000. Gary accepted, with the added condition that he wears a mask to ease his pressure seeing as McMahon and McIntyre are so recognizable.
Prior to the match, McMahon and McIntyre brought out Gary "The GOAT" Garbutt under the mask, but during the bout it seemed he was someone else as he engaged in an aerial onslaught on both McMahon and McIntyre. Even though he was eventually caught with a devastating Claymore kick from McIntyre before McMahon slid into the pinfall, the evening ended with Reigns standing tall in the ring along with his mystery partner, who turned out to be none other than former cruiserweight champion Cedric Alexander.
Here's what else happened on RAW:
Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch defeated Andrade and Zelina Vega in a mixed tag elimination match, following which they were subject to a beat down in the hands of Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans.
The Usos and The Miz defeated The Revival and Elias 2-1 in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.
Rey Mysterio returned, issued an open challenge and was defeated by Bobby Lashley.
Cesaro defeated No Way Jose via submission.
The Viking Raiders defeated Colin Justin and Devin Justin (enhancement talent) via pinfall.
Ricochet defeated Luke Gallows via pinfall.
Ricochet defeated Karl Anderson via pinfall.
Nikki Cross defeated Bayley in a beat the clock challenge.
The evening also saw The Street Profits cut two entertaining promos backstage hyping up Extreme Rules. 24/7 champion Drake Maverick was seen hiding out backstage with his wife Renee Michelle while Paul Heyman cut a brief in-ring promo where he initially led everyone to believe Brock Lesnar would definitely be cashing in the Money in the Bank contract at Extreme Rules on either Rollins or Kofi Kingston. Heyman, however, went on to admit, that he could very well be saying something untrue.
Also Watch
-
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dutee Chand, India's First Openly Gay Athlete, Is Cosmopolitan's Latest Cover Girl
- Spotify Lite is Now Available in India: A Slimmer And Lighter Music Streaming App For Android
- Hrithik Roshan on Sister Sunaina's Allegations: Religion is Not Even a Thing in My Family
- ICC Recreates The Beatles’ Iconic Cover Ahead of Semifinals For Cricket World Cup 2019
- Difference Between Avengers Endgame's 'Snap' and Spider-Man Far From Home's 'Blip' Explained
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s