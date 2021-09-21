WWE Raw Results: Roman Reigns Meets Big E and Bobby Lashley in a Triple Threat Match

With less than one week to go for Extreme Rules, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) on Monday night made a huge statement by bringing the tribal chief Roman Reigns from Smackdown to RAW for a fight that turned into two. The show started with New Day teaming up with Big E to take on The Usos and Reigns in a six-man tag team match. An unwanted interference from Bobby Lashley saw The Usos and Reigns defeating the New Day and Big E and in the process set up a storyline for Monday’s Triple Threat Main Event.

Here are results from Monday night’s WWE:

6-Man Tag Team Match: The Monday night’s episode started with The New Day as they took on The Bloodline and the fight ended with The Usos emerging victorious after Reigns speared Kofi Kingston.

The triple threat match | Roman Reigns vs Big E vs Bobby Lashley: After the Usos and Reigns won the six-man Tag Team Match, both Lashley and Big E were seen crowding the WWE official for a Triple Threat match against Reigns. And much to everyone’s surprise, they were granted the fight as Reigns took on Big E and Lashley in the Triple Threat Match. After a lengthy fight, it looked Big E won the match, only to be pushed to the commentary table by Lashley, allowing Reigns to recover. And in the end, as expected, Reigns won the match via pinfall.

Other highlights from the show:

Doudrop vs Eva Marie: After a gruelling session, Doudrop managed to defeat Eve Marie by pinfall with a seated crossbody.

Randy Orton vs AJ Styles: In another encounter, Styles took on Orton but he lost the match via pinfall. Meanwhile, during the fight, Omos was banned from the ring for holding Orton, which also hampered his chances. While leaving the ring, Omos was seen attacking Riddle.

Nia Jax vs Shayna Baszler: Jax lost the fight after Baszler pinned her with a Kirifuda Clutch. Even after the match was concluded, Baszler continued her brutal assault on her opponent and stamped on her arm.

Mansoor and Mustafa Ali vs Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza: The duo of Mansoor and Mustafa Ali were beaten by Carrillo and Garza via pinfall.

Women’s Tag Team Championship | Tamina and Natalya (c) vs Nikki A.S.H. & Rhea Ripley:Natalya and Tamina lost the Women’s Tag Team Championship after Natalya was pinned at the mat by Nikki with a schoolboy pin.

Sheamus vs Jeff Hardy: Sheamus lost to Hardy via pinfall and in the process handed him a spot in the United States championship, which will take place at Extreme Rules. Other than Hardy, Sheamus and Damien Priest have also qualified for the event.

