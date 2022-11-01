WWE RAW Results: Roman Reigns Smashes Miz, Alexa Bliss and Asuka Reign Supreme

With WWE’s yet another mega event Crown Jewel on the cards, Universal champion Roman Reigns was on hand to promote his match for the WWE Undisputed Championship against the promotion’s new sensation Logan Paul. On a spine-chilling episode of Monday Night RAW, Alexa Bliss and Asuka clashed against Damage CTRL for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion.

The juggernauts Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley engaged in another locker room brawl, Reigns knocked out The Miz, and Matt Riddle locked horns against Otis in an interesting Trick or Street Fight. The episode on Halloween night was action-packed and full of drama.

Let’s jump into the plethora of fights that culminated in the episode:

Opening Segment: Bianca Belair vs Nikki Cross

RAW began with Belair making her way to the arena for her fight against the returning Cross. The former Almost Superhero appeared looking more like the Nikki we know from NXT, but slightly more trendy than she was during her Sanity days.

The EST backed her up to a corner and began unloading. Cross tried to take her out with a sunset flip, but Belair was too robust for her. Damage CTRL arrived to distract the ref and decimate Belair, but Cross refused to take their help. She took out all three fighters before Belair struck her with the KOD. The EST won, but Bayley and her cohorts launched an outright assault on Belair.

Seth Rollins vs Austin Theory Feud continues

Mr. Money in the Bank Austin Theory faced a US Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins on Monday Night RAW. The match was electrifying right from the start as two of the best in the business locked horns on the episode.

In the match, Rollins tried three dives to the outside but was stopped before the third, with Theory attempting his own attack maneuver. Rollins countered his move with the falcon arrow. Mr. Money in the Bank and The Visionary traded many pinfall attempts, and Theory’s standing Blockbuster to Rollins almost sealed the victory.

Theory attempted to knock out Rollins with the Pedigree, but The Visionary countered with the Stomp, gaining the hard-fought victory.

Singles Match: Damian Priest vs Karl Anderson

On this Halloween edition of Raw, The O.C.’s Karl Anderson confronted a member of The Judgment Day in Damian Priest. Anderson performed a spine-buster in the style of his idol, Arn Anderson. Anderson stunned the crowd by countering Priest and rolling him up for the victory. Following the bout, The Judgment Day took advantage of the numbers game by hitting Gallows below the belt with Rhea Ripley.

‘Trick or Treat’ Street Fight: Matt Riddle vs Otis

JBL and Baron Corbin had a promo part in which Corbin took down R-Truth. Even Truth was unable to redeem this section. WWE had Otis and Riddle participate in a Trick or Treat Street Fight this week to celebrate Halloween. Both Elias and Chad Gable were present to show their support for their respective counterparts. Riddle won after Elias placed a pumpkin on Otis’ head, allowing The Bro to hit the RKO for the pin.

The Miz takes on Mustafa Ali

After getting Superman-Punched to oblivion by Roman Reigns, The Miz attempted everything to get out of his battle with Mustafa Ali, but Ali persevered and goaded The Awesome One into the ring. Dexter Lumis terrified The Miz once more and attempted to kidnap him. The Miz escaped but was confronted in the ring by Ali, who startled him and hit the 450 Splash for a decisive victory.

Women’s Tag Team Championship: Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky vs Alexa Bliss and Asuka

Alexa Bliss and Asuka called their shot moments after making their triumphant comeback, facing Damage CTRL for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

When Asuka and IYO SKY squared battle in the ring, the WWE Universe erupted, with Asuka coming out on top. SKY exploited the heights of the top rope to perfection until being halted by Asuka after going up one to several times. SKY quickly locked in the Asuka Lock, but Bayley diverted the referee, who missed the submission. Asuka and Kai then participated in a type of kick-off, with Kai winning with a vicious kick.

Bayley used a terrific Bayley-to-Belly to crush Bianca Belair over tables in the ringside production area. When SKY’s Over the Moonsault failed to connect, Bliss won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships for herself and The Empress of Tomorrow by performing the Twisted Bliss on SKY.

